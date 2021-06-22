New to The Street TV Commences filming 12 - Part TV Series On Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street business TV show announces that it begins filming on Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink:GTVH).



Jane King, the TV shows host, interviews Mr. Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. , who talks about the entities on-goings and growth throughout the 12-part televised series. Mr. Steffan Dalsgaard discusses the operational fundamentals of the Company and its successful divisions in health care products / service, nutritional / homeopathic products, California wines, agricultural technologies, and entertainment.

Mr. Dalsgaard, CEO, states, “All of us at Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. are excited to be a guest interviewed on the ‘New to The Street’ TV program . We look forward to educating viewers about Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.’s growth at all of its divisions and its future business expectations.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, “I am excited to have Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. on our syndicated TV series. Their extensive consulting experiences in business development and public communication should provide our New to The Street’s televised audience valuable information about GTVH’s business strategies.”

The broadcasting of the filming of the New to The Street’s interviews with Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., can be seen on its Sunday’s Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET , starting in July 2021. Also, in July 2021, the interviews can be seen on the Monday’s, broadcast on the Fox Busin e ss Network ; exact dates and times of the broadcastings “To Be Announced.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink:GTVH):

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink:GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in - https://goldentriangleinc.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/674fd699-442a-4e84-973e-20bc39ae6763