Konica Minolta Joins EPA’s Green Power Partnership

Ramsey, NJ, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership, which encourages organizations to use green power to reduce the environmental impact of electricity use. Konica Minolta is using nearly 5.1 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough to meet 100 percent of the organization's total electricity use. By choosing green power, the company is helping to lead the transition to a clean energy future.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in local efforts at its U.S. headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. The site is partially powered by solar energy – and has been for more than seven years. The solar energy system consists of carport canopies supporting solar panels that produce about 10 – 15 percent of the Ramsey campus’ energy needs alone. Employees across the country volunteer hundreds of hours each year to environmental initiatives, supporting sustainability in its communities and contributing to a brighter future for the planet.

“This is a huge honor, and we are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said Patrick Banno, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Using green power helps our organization reduce air pollution and lower our emissions footprint, while also sending a message to others across the country that green power is an affordable, accessible choice.”

According to the U.S. EPA, Konica Minolta’s green power use is equivalent to the electricity use of nearly 500 average American homes annually. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Konica Minolta and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions, including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain and regional haze.

"EPA applauds Konica Minolta for its leadership position in the green power marketplace," said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "Konica Minolta is an excellent example for other organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through green power investment and use.”

In 2020, Konica Minolta partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in an effort to revitalize U.S. national forests. In alliance with the U.S. Forest Service and other local planting partners, 10,000 trees were planted in forests affected by wildfires or other natural disasters. The impact will have significant impact over the next 40 years, sequestering 1,617 metric tons of net carbon dioxide, intercepting 11,100,000 gallons of rainfall and removing 207 tons of air pollution.

Konica Minolta is consistently recognized as a global leader in sustainability. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years, and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. The company was also awarded a global leadership position on the Climate A List by CDP, an international not-for-profit organization engaged in activities to realize a sustainable economy in 2020.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s environmental efforts online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

