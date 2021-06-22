Lulyboo Launches New ‘Boo Toddler Backpack’

Orange County, CA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulyboo, creator of chic and modern baby lounges and other smart travel baby products, has officially announced the launch of its new Boo Toddler Backpack in four adorable designs, including: Monkey, Panda, Unicorn, and Bunny — so no matter your toddler’s taste, they’re sure to find one they’ll love.

The Boo Toddler Backpack features a three-point safety harness with padded straps, to comfortably keep little ones nearby, even in crowded spaces. It also has a detachable wrist tether, which can be removed when parents are ready to promote independence. The backpack features five storage pockets, so parents can keep their little ones’ snacks, toys and other necessities close at hand. The Lulyboo Boo Toddler Backpack is sure to be parents’ and toddlers’ favorite accessory, for summer and all year round.

In preparation of the release, Lulyboo founder Pazit Ben-Ezri said, “We are so excited to bring our Boo Toddler Backpack to families everywhere. We’ve worked hard to meet and exceed the needs of modern parents, with smart, stylish and functional products that make their lives easier.”

Lulyboo’s Boo Toddler Backpack is now available on, lulyboo.com.

About Lulyboo

Lulyboo’s story began with the founder, a mother of four, looking to simplify her life and comfort her babies, Lulyboo is the culmination of love & ingenuity. Today the Lulyboo family has grown to include twenty-two unique and innovative products found in international markets on four continents around the world. They’re driven by their commitment to provide families around the world with products tested to the highest standards of safety.

