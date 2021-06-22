Convergint Welcomes Safetrust to Partner Ecosystem

FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced a global Master Reseller Agreement (“MRA”) with Safetrust, Inc., a technology leader in secure and virtual credential solutions. The MRA will enable Convergint customers to modernize their existing physical access control systems, provide mobile capabilities to their evolving workforce and enhance building and resource intelligence across the enterprise.



As companies continue to accelerate their security initiatives, use cases for secure mobile access extend far beyond just opening the door. Convergint’s customers may now deploy Safetrust solutions to store unlimited credentials in one secure location, modernize their legacy readers, migrate to touchless access, and generate building occupancy analytics to become a relevant factor in helping meet the strategic initiatives of the company.

“Enhancing our sensor and mobile solutions portfolio has been a strategic initiative,” said Amir Shechter, Executive Director, Digital Transformation, Convergint. “We are delighted to be partnering with Safetrust and bringing their innovative technology to our growing portfolio and to our customers worldwide.”

Safetrust technology extends the useful life of access control by providing intelligence at the edge and a transition path away from expensive and proprietary vendor card products to interoperable industry standards such as DESFire EV3, Global Platform and OSDP SC, as well as mobile credentials ensuring security at its core.

“The synergy between Convergint and Safetrust, along with the knowledge and innovation both bring to the technology space, will strengthen our reach to customers globally,” said Jason Hart, Founder and CEO, Safetrust. “Now, more than ever, companies are looking for seamlessly converged secure badges and mobile solutions, and for consistency in the way these services are delivered, two important offerings both Convergint and Safetrust aim to provide.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.6 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire alarm, and life safety systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 3 years, Convergint boasts over 6,000 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide, including a strong presence in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com .

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers a touchless access experience that modernizes the new workplace to be secure, integrated and convenient. Using virtual credentials stored in mobile phones or wearables, Safetrust enables employees to move seamlessly through secured doors, elevators, turnstiles and more. Safetrust eliminates the need to replace access readers by leveraging existing infrastructure, allowing centralized device management and providing a fast, cost-effective upgrade path to secure, virtual credentials. To learn more about Safetrust, visit www.safetrust.com .

Media Contacts

Brooke Grigsby

Safetrust

bgrigsby@safetrust.com

+1 510 497-0799