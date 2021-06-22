Granicus Announces New Software Licensing Program Contract with the State of California

DENVER, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus , the first and only civic engagement platform provider for the public sector, has signed on as an approved vendor for the California Software Licensing Program (SLP). This gives state and local agencies in California an easier, more cost-effective procurement path for software and services, regardless of their size or scope.

California’s SLP program, administered by the Department of General Services, is designed to help simplify the procurement process and ensure all deals are made under pre-negotiated terms and conditions with authorized reseller partners.



Granicus provides the only civic engagement platform purpose-built for government. Granicus' platform unifies website & CMS, digital communications (email, text, and social media), online transactions, public meeting management, and records management. The new SLP contract gives public sector agencies in California an opportunity to procure Granicus to improve government transparency, resident engagement and experiences with government, and government personnel experiences.

Granicus’ mass communication platform, govDelivery, is the only FedRAMP certified communications software and offers 98% deliverability of messages and 99.9% uptime. govDelivery connects over 250 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance government outreach and bring government closer to the people they serve.

Amid uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Granicus has achieved record growth. With more than 600 existing government customers across California, Granicus fortifies its commitment to state and local entities as an approved vendor for the California SLP.

About the Department of General Services

The Department of General Services (DGS) serves as business manager for the state of California. DGS offers perhaps the most diverse set of services in all of California state government. The Software Licensing Program (SLP) was established in January 1994 and is administered by the Department of General Services, Procurement Division. Extensive software discounts are negotiated with major software publishers that are then passed on to the state through the SLP contracts established with authorized participating re-sellers. To learn more about DGS and the SLP, visit dgs.ca.gov .

About Granicus:

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 5,500 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 250 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and residents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions with residents, while disseminating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.



Media Contact:

Caitlin Lilly

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

503-486-8755, Ext. 1234

caitlin.lilly@granicus.com