Green Builder Media Announces Hot 50 Green Building Products

"A return to normalcy." President Warren G. Harding said it first in 1920 after World War I. A century later, the phrase is linked to another president, Joe Biden, as the world continues to recover from the pandemic. A year ago, Green Builder highlighted products that helped promote resilience in the construction industry. This year, as the pandemic (finally) wanes, the Hot 50 returns, with products that raise the sustainability bar: ultra-efficient appliances, composite decks, durable roofing, indoor air quality upgrades, and more. For these manufacturers, “normal” is a bell curve of ever-improving product performance, moving America’s housing stock closer to net-zero impact.

The popular annual roster of green products also has plenty of items representing other facets of high-performance building—here are examples are just a few categories and standout products that made the cut. Click here to download the full Hot 50 list.

Category: Controls and Sensors Carrier has a new-look smart zoning sensor for its flagship Infinity line of heating and cooling products. Smaller than the previous generation of sensors, the device features an easy-to-read temperature display and intuitive controls. The product’s updated look and feel blends into the décor of many homes better than ever. It also mimics the design of the overall system control unit to help maintain a uniform appearance throughout the house.

Category: Indoor Air Quality Broan-NuTone’s new AI Series of residential fresh air systems, combined with the company’s new VIRTUO Air Technology, eliminates key headaches plaguing contractors, as they’ve tried to go about their business during the pandemic. There’s an easier system install: no need to adjust or fine-tune balancing dampers, pressure taps or pressure gauges. Energy costs are cut by up to 60 percent, as VIRTUO automatically adjusts and optimizes air quality around the clock.



Category: Solar Equipping a home with Panasonic HIT+ N340 Solar Panels deliver an advanced renewable energy source to power any home while issuing zero emissions. The high-efficiency photovoltaics feature a 20.3 module efficiency rating and 340 watts per panel.



Category: Insulation Alside’s ASCEND Composite Cladding System has been reengineered to deliver exceptional thermal and impact performance, while also being water and fire resistant. It also adds an R-2 value classification to a home’s existing energy efficiency—something that can be exceptionally useful for code compliance if a home is on the cusp of a requirement.

Category: Energy and Water Saving The EverVolt home battery by Panasonic Life Solutions of America adds resilience to a home’s solar array by allowing for high levels of energy storage. This storage can be used in outages, for supplementing nighttime loads, or it can be sold back to the grid. The EverVolt system allows for energy security by providing backup power to support pumps, HVAC units, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Click here to download the issue with the full list of green products. As a bonus, you can access the Brand Index 2021 that reveals which brands builders prefer.

