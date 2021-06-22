FinanceNorth Announces New Leadership in Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinanceNorth Ltd, an investment and global corporate advisory firm is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Denver, CO. This office will allow FinanceNorth to meet the growing demand for its services in the U.S Southwest region, expand and improve service to existing clients, and identify new local investment opportunities for the company’s private equity funds.

To lead its local team, the company welcomed Mr. Lincoln Baca, a seasoned sales and management executive from Denver, with 25 years of business experience working in the business and local communities. Having held executive positions with such companies as INVESCO, Franklin Templeton and Allianz we feel that his attributes will expand local and state businesses for future growth. With his significant industry experience and deep understanding of our business, we are confident that Lincoln is the right leader to accelerate organic growth, innovation and position FinanceNorth, Ltd. as a viable business in Colorado.

Over the last several years, Denver has developed one of the most robust business climates in the country. With a growing base of small and mid-sized businesses, Denver is a perfect fit for FinanceNorth to expand its services and to position itself as the leading provider of private equity investment, M&A transactions, and corporate advisory services.

In partnership with local Chambers of Commerce, economic development agencies, business associations and our ever-increasing list of local channel partners, FinanceNorth looks forward in the coming months, to delivering the Denver business community a wide range of business services, new capital and growth programs, designed to successfully grow and expand their companies into U.S and international markets.

