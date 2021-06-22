Sabrina Hayes to Head West and East Regions for Sentry Management

Orlando, FL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., one of the country’s leaders in homeowner association and condominium management, has promoted Sabrina Hayes to Senior Vice President of the West and East Regions.

In her new role, Sabrina will oversee Sentry’s local offices in the West Region, which includes Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, and New Mexico, as well as the East Region which includes Maryland and Virginia. Each local office provides comprehensive community management services to hundreds of local communities and thousands of homeowners.

“Sabrina is an authority in the community association management industry and has been a leader at Sentry Management for over a decade,” said Bradley Pomp, Sentry President. “She is committed to helping our teams deliver exceptional client service and is well-versed in our systems and operations to ensure the best experience for our board members and residents.”

Sabrina is a Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM®) and has over 20 years of experience in the community association management industry. She has been with Sentry Management for 15 years, where she started as a Community Association Manager and was soon promoted to an Assistant Division Manager position. She served as a Division Vice President before taking the role of Vice President of New Partner Integration in 2018.

To learn more about Sentry Management and the regions they serve, visit SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing the independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Attachment