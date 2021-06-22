Pipefy Named Grid Leader by G2 in ‘Best Business Process Management Software’ and ‘Workflow Management Software’ in Summer 2021 Reports

San Francisco, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it was named #1 in G2’s Best Business Process Management Software category and a leader in the Best Workflow Management Software category for the Summer 2021 Grid. Pipefy was also recognized in the Best No-Code Development Platforms Software for Enterprise Businesses and Best Low-Code Development Platforms categories.

“We are humbled that our users have rated us once again as a leader in G2’s BPM and Workflow categories,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. “Our goal at Pipefy is to constantly improve our solutions to empower doers to automate and centralize their work, improve user experience and become more efficient. ”

“As a citizen developer tool, we certainly hold G2 quarterly grids in high regard,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. “It’s important for us to be in tune and get unfiltered perspectives with what our customers are looking for in no-code/low-code solutions. We’re excited to unveil what’s in store for our customers, our partners, and our organization.”

Pipefy achieved Leader rankings on the Summer 2021 reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Best Business Process Management Software and Best Workflow Management Software categories. Here how their customers rated them:

95% of users rate Pipefy either 4 or 5 stars.

92% of users would be likely to recommend Pipefy.

91% of users are satisfied with Pipefy's ease of use.

89% of users are satisfied with Pipefy's ease of set-up.

89% of users believe Pipefy is easy to do business with.

The Summer 2021 G2 grid release comes on the heels of three major announcements for Pipefy. In late 2020 they rolled out Pipefy 2.0, a major refresh of their platform, which included such updates as providing users with customized dashboard capabilities, improving the service management experience, new portals for optimized request tracking and the ability to integrate their solution with over 500 apps - from spreadsheets to complex ERPs and legacy systems. More recently they announced two new offers - Forms, a solution that turns smart forms into workflows and Shared Inbox, that enables users to automate responses and improve shared email visibility. A new product focused on databases is expected to launch this fall.

Ranking with G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, represents the democratic voice of real software users. G2 rates products in each category based on data sourced from product reviews shared by users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To view the G2 Best Business Process Management Software Grid, please visit: https://www.g2.com/gated_content/tokens/dd15def3-6940-4560-9030-a4a940f300aa

To view the G2 Best Workflow Management Software Grid, please visit: https://www.g2.com/gated_content/tokens/2949bd2a-9ebc-4ac9-8c8b-e3665eb4cf26

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

