Beijing Handian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Tai Shen Granules, is successfully developed and will be launched soon

Beijing, China, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beijing Handian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise located in Beijing. The company takes "Great Medicine Sincerity" as its core concept, has strong scientific research strength, and explores the philosophy and science of traditional Chinese medicine. The company adopts modern science and technology to inherit the essence of traditional Chinese medicine and successfully develops a variety of classic Chinese patent medicines, such as Buzhong Yiqi granules for frailty diseases, Xiaochaihu granules for typhoid, exogenous diseases and influenza, Shenling Baizhu granules for digestive system diseases, etc. These medicines come from the classics of traditional Chinese medicine. The company combines the ancient wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine with modern medical technology to make it reborn in a modern society. It is easier to be accepted by more countries and cultures and contribute to social health.

Handian Pharmaceutical Medical Center's research team researched the COVID-19 drug, Handian Tai Shen Granules, from an ancient Chinese remedy for the treatment of cold and dampness in Taiyin disease. The ancient formula was screened during the fight against the Ebola virus in 2015. In January 2020, the company organized a research team to analyze COVID-19 patients, conduct TCM identification and drug research.

Its components of this formula can eliminate dampness and turbidity, repel foulness and remove toxin, which give it cold-dampness eliminating and antiviral effects. According to traditional Chinese medicine theory, it rectifies taiyin cold damp constitution and restores yin-yang balance of the body, which can help patients regain immunity and prevents the virus from affecting the spleen to damage the body.

At this point, the research of Tai Shen Granules is completed and ready for new drug registration and launch, which can further face international clinical validation and seek cooperation with foreign related institutions to provide new therapeutic drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

For more information or business cooperation, please contact:

Xiaoteng Bai

Branding and strategy Manager

Beijing Handian Science& Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Email: baixiaoteng@handian.com

Phone: +86 010 5690 3502

Website: http://www.handian.com/en/