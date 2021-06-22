ConnectWise Names New SVP of Product Management for Cybersecurity

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), has announced the appointment of Raffael Marty as senior vice president of product management for cybersecurity. A respected and experienced voice in technology and cybersecurity, Marty brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity industry experience across engineering, analytics, research, and strategy to the company. Prior to ConnectWise, Marty was chief research and intelligence officer at Forcepoint and has had senior leadership and ownership roles at Sophos, PWC, Splunk, and PixlCloud.



“Raffy will be a fantastic addition to the growing ConnectWise team. Cybersecurity is a key area of the ConnectWise platform, and coupled with our best-in-class professional service automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions and services, we are at the precipice of major changes for our industry,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee. “With Raffy’s leadership, ConnectWise will be well positioned to help our partners continue to achieve success.”

Marty will be responsible for developing ConnectWise’s cybersecurity strategy aligned with the TSP community’s current and future needs. This includes leading the cybersecurity pillar of the ConnectWise Platform, strategic partnerships, investments, and related ventures.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to continue refining the direction of ConnectWise’s portfolio of cybersecurity products,” said Marty. “I look forward to working with a distributed team across engineering, design, customer success, marketing and business development to not only meet business objectives but ultimately supporting our partners in developing highly profitable businesses.”

He holds a master’s degree from ETH Zürich and cybersecurity certifications from IBM, the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)², and the SANS Institute. Marty is a strategic advisor for several companies and a frequent speaker at industry and academic events.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise.