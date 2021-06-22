LinkedIn Live -- Ask an Expert: Hyperautomation and the Human in the Loop by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The second of a three-part LinkedIn Live series —“Ask an Expert: Hyperautomation and the Human in the Loop”—will answer for business and IT leaders: Can artificial intelligence (AI) and business process automation be humanized? This LinkedIn Live event will also share how AI and automation are gaining momentum, the specific advantages of these technologies, and how this translates into better business outcomes.



After a live interview between business process automation experts Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere, the tandem will explore how organizations can eliminate repetitive tasks to free up workforces and allow them to sharpen their focus on revenue generating tasks.

Join both Helfrich and Smith as they take a deep dive into the benefits of business process automation and answer attendee questions during this LinkedIn Live event.

To attend “Ask an Expert: Hyperautomation and the Human in the Loop,” click on the event page link here.

To watch a replay of episode 1, “Ask an Expert: Scaling Automation Through Democratization,” click here.

What: Ask an Expert: Hyperautomation and the Human in the Loop; Integrating Machine Learning and the Human Experience [Episode 2 of a 3-Part Series]

Experts: Tom Helfrich, Vice President Intelligent Automation at System Soft Technologies, and Micah Smith, Director-Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.