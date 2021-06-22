MAG Reports AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the “AGSM”) held on June 21, 2021, MAG’s Shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditor; and to support the Company’s approach to executive compensation.



The Company wishes to sincerely thank Derek White, who did not stand for re-election at this year’s AGSM, for his tremendous contribution as a director of MAG. Peter Barnes, Chair of the Board, remarked, “Derek has been an extremely valuable member of the MAG Board for almost 14 years, and he will be truly missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below along with the votes in regard to Say on Pay.

Withheld Peter Barnes 54,160,068 54,051,721 108,347 99.80 0.20 George Paspalas 54,160,068 54,105,939 54,129 99.90 0.10 Tim Baker 54,160,068 54,095,977 64,091 99.88 0.12 Jill Leversage 54,160,068 53,979,852 180,216 99.67 0.33 Selma Lussenburg 54,160,068 54,036,228 123,840 99.77 0.23 Daniel MacInnis 54,160,068 54,095,208 64,860 99.88 0.12 Susan Mathieu 54,160,068 54,087,829 72,239 99.87 0.13





Withheld Appointment of Auditors 64,592,235 63,170,434 1,421,801 97.80 2.20





Against Say on Pay 54,160,067 53,352,729 807,338 98.51 1.49

George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG, extends his thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued strong support.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG: TSX / NYSE A) is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator. Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, and the Joint Venture is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant which is expected to commence commissioning in Q4 2021. Underground mine production of development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets both at Juanicipio by the Joint Venture and by MAG at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.

