Sealevel Releases Rugged SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Hub with Extended Temperature Operation

Liberty, SC, USA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems, Inc., an industry leader for industrial I/O and computing, announces the Rugged SuperSpeed 7-Port USB 3.1 Hub. The USB 3.1 hub features a rugged, industrial-grade, metal housing, robust ESD protection, USB 3.1 compliance and backwards compatibility with legacy USB data rates. It is designed to meet the advanced requirements for connecting multiple USB peripherals in extreme environments while achieving SuperSpeed operation.

Redefining Rugged

The Rugged SuperSpeed 7-Port USB 3.1 Hub checks every box for industrial use:

USB 3.1 compliant, providing up to 5 Gb/s data rate to the host

-40°C to +85°C operating temperature

Individual port power management

15kV ESD protections on USB 3.0 data lines

8kV ESD protections on USB 2.0 data lines

Up to 1500mA available on all ports simultaneously

Comprehensive, robust input power protections

Includes 2-meter USB 3.0 type A to USB 3.0 type B device cable (Item #CA783)

Optional DIN rail mounting kit (Item #DR106)

The USB 3.1 hub is fully compatible with standard USB cables but includes SeaLATCH USB type B connectors. When used with optional SeaLATCH USB cables, a high-retention thumbscrew prevents accidental cable disconnection which makes it ideal for high shock and vibration applications.

“When customers approached us to expand our USB hub line and introduce a USB 3.1 solution, we knew we needed to adhere to two primary Sealevel tenets: ruggedness and reliability,” says Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering for Sealevel.

Supporting Your USB Peripherals

The USB hub supports the full bandwidth of USB 3.1, allowing connection of legacy peripherals alongside newer devices without disruption. The hub is backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1 and 1.0 devices to ensure scalability in harsh industrial environments, transportation applications and mission critical communications.

All Charging Downstream Ports (CDPs) are USB Battery Charging Specification BCv1.2 compliant, ideal for charging batteries or powering high-current USB peripherals. The Multiple Transaction Translator (MTT) design prevents speed limitations, enabling multiple high bandwidth devices to operate at SuperSpeed.

Features

Provides (7) Charging Downstream USB Ports

(1) CDP supplies up to 2.4A to a connected device

Remaining CDPs supply up to 1500mA to each connected device

Device offers SDP charging when powered by external USB (up to 500mA for USB 2.0/1.1/1.0 connections or up to 900mA for USB 3.0/3.1 connections)

Supports SuperSpeed (5Gb/s), high-speed (480Mb/s), full-speed (12Mb/s) and low-speed (1.5Mb/s) operation

ESD protection ±8kV on Each USB 2.0 Data Line (D+, D-) ±15kV on Each USB 3.0 Data Line (SSTX+, SSTX-, SSRX+, SSRX-)

Reverse polarity input voltage protection down to -40VDC with respect to GND

Overvoltage Protection against input voltage surges up to 80VDC with respect to GND

Overcurrent Protection against short circuits and excessive load currents



The USB 3.1 hub does not require a separate driver and is easy to install. It is fully supported in MicrosoftÒ Windows 8/10, and backward compatible with Microsoft Windows XP/7, and other USB-aware operating systems. The seven-port model can be powered by a 9-30VDC power supply or the recommended Sealevel power supply item #TR152.

The seven-port Rugged SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Hub (Item #HUB7SS-BA) is available from stock for $385. For more information about the USB 3.1 hub, including OEM options, call +1 864.843.4343.

MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER: SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, Inc. reinvented the I/O and industrial computing industry with the first RS-422/485 communication adapter for the IBM PC. Since 1986, Sealevel has continued to redefine design, engineering and manufacturing for industrial computers, Ethernet serial servers, USB serial, PCI Express and PCI bus cards, and IoT hardware and software. Sealevel is committed to a first-in-industry lifetime warranty on I/O and long-term availability of all products, beyond the life of your mission. For more information, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

