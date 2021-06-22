Proactive news headlines including Royal Road Minerals, Great Panther Mining, PharmaDrug, Codebase Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions

New York , June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Roth says Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) has blockbuster potential with its MYCO-001 psychedelic therapy as it initiates coverage click here
- Stifel GMP resumes ‘Buy’ rating, ups target on The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) after it gains US CBD market foothold with Green Roads acquisition click here
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) advances product and clinical development of cepharanthine to treat infectious diseases including coronavirus click here
- Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) reveals product specifications and a sales timeline for its electric VMC 1200 truck click here
- Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) (OTCMKTS:RRDMF) (FRA:RLU) reports positive results from exploratory drilling at its Caribe gold project in Nicaragua click here
- Endexx Corp (OTCMKTS:EDXC) says international subsidiary granted ‘Herb House’ license to sell cannabis in Jamaica click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) (OTCMKTS:PSYBF) (FRA:PSYB) kicks off first European manufacturing run of its proprietary biosynthetic compounds click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) partners with Quest Diagnostics to provide its Target Selector NGS-based liquid biopsy testing for lung cancer click here
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) to change name to Audacious Brand and finalizes land purchase in Nevada click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) inks C$65,500 commercial installation agreement with Canadian-licensed producer click here
- Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) publishes its 2020 sustainability report click here
- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) says Brazilian Vamosgg.com brand inks gaming rights deal for esports major CS:GO click here
- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) (FRA:C5B) says investee Love Hemp Group signs three-year endorsement deal with boxing superstar Anthony Joshua click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) acquires 3D AI modeling for e-commerce company Threedy click here
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) (CVE:ACST) (FRA:A1PA) reduces losses as it progresses Grace Therapeutics transaction click here
- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) poised for boost to financial performance as it commercially launches two asthma therapies click here
- Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) says latest drilling confirms potential of high grade mineralization outside resource at LME mine click here
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) presents positive Phase 2 data for oral opaganib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at World Microbe Forum click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) adds Select and STIIIZY store-in-stores at Orange County SuperStore click here
