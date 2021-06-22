HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Upgrades Its AI Digitization to Seize the Market Opportunity, China's First Virtual Student Hua Zhibing Was Born". Is Chinese AI robot already studying at Tsinghua University? On June 1, the Department of Computer Science and Technology at Tsinghua University enrolled Chinese first original virtual student, Hua Zhibing. It is understood that Hua ZhiBing, whose face and voice are generated by AI models, has super high intelligence quotient and emotional quotient. Hua Zhibing can write poems, compose tunes and draw pictures, but also has a certain degree of reasoning and emotional exchange ability. The existence of Hua Zhibing is unprecedented. For China's AI industry, the birth of Hua Zhibing is not only eye-catching, but also reflects that China's AI technology has reached a very high level. Today, China's strength in AI is strong enough, even compared to the United States.



In 2020, China's AI market value reached $43.4 billion with a growth rate of 13.75%, already higher than the world average. Certainly, China compares favorably with other developed countries in terms of patents, for China has the most AI patent layouts in the world, slightly better than both the US and Japan. According to the data released in the 2020 China AI Development Report, the number of global AI patent applications exceeded 520 thousand in the past 10 years, of which China's AI patent applications were 389571, accounting for 74.7% of the global total, 8.2 times more than the second-ranked U.S. applications. In terms of commercialization results, China is also doing better in application of AI compared to the US.

The U.S. has observed China's strength on AI technology and has quite scruple about China. This year, at the U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), the U.S. Congress submitted a 756-page report, in which China has been mentioned for 608 times. The report mentions that China's AI technology is accelerating its rise, and will overtake the U.S. and offset the U.S. technological advantage, further dominating AI global standards within 10 years. This report suggests that the US, Japan and other countries should take some measures against China's development in AI, that is, to trip up China's development in AI.

Threatened by the US, China will not show weakness and surrender. This is because the comprehensive strength of hardware, algorithms and talents in China's AI industry is improving, and excellent enterprise representatives in the industry are rapidly rising to form a favorable competitive pattern. Among them, as the domestic AI visual holographic AR representative enterprise, WiMi Hologram Cloud, through years of technology research and development, has been holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, operator, also become one of the largest holographic AI field integration platform throughout China. In 2020, WiMi Hologram Cloud was successfully listed in the US. WiMi Hologram Cloud now has the world's leading 3D computer visual technology and SAAS platform technology. It turns ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithms, which is widely applied in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. WiMi Hologram Cloud has core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face replacement and holographic digital life. With these technologies, WiMi Hologram Cloud is seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities worldwide.

Compared with its peers, WiMi Hologram Cloud's vision is "to be the creator of holographic ecology in China". In detail, to make significant breakthroughs and leap development in the field of holographic applications such as advertising, entertainment, education, 5G communication, etc.; In-depth research and development and market application in all aspects of holographic 3D computer visual acquisition, AI synthesis, transmission, presentation and application; to build open service platform with strong expandability so as to build a bridge between holographic technology application and holographic computer vision presentation; to realize the application of holographic computer vision in different scenarios to promote the leap development of the holographic industry. It can be seen that WiMi Hologram Cloud has huge ambitions. However, this ambition is not boastful, because it's based on the confidence of WiMi Hologram Cloud in its own strength.

WiMi Hologram will further build strong and leading technical strength in the industry. The image information acquisition accuracy of WiMi Hologram Cloud computer visual AI synthesis technology is about 10 times higher than the industry average. Moreover, its computer holographic visual AI synthesis processing ability is better than the industry average. Beyond that, WiMi Hologram Cloud computer visual presentation sets multiple parameter dimensions to precisely regulate imaging, and the simulation degree is far above the industry average. Take WiMi Hologram Cloud AI face recognition system as an example, this system can recognize face intuitively, fast and accurately as human eyes. It takes only one second to identify whether one is previously registered, and the system takes only 2 seconds to register for each person. It also does not require any direct physical touch or precise positioning in front of the recognition system, regardless of their age or height.

WiMi Hologram Cloud AI face recognition system is a high-performance heterogeneous distributed cloud platform and it has three outstanding strengths. First, the distributed deep learning platform supports not only custom expansion of deep learning models and algorithms, but also a large number of mixed distributed computations of general-purpose CPU, GPU or CPU and GPU; apart from that, WiMi Hologram Cloud AI face recognition system supports both models with hundreds of billions of parameters and large-scale classification of hundreds of millions of categories; Finally, this system is able to distinguish geometric accuracy up to one-fifth of a millimeter. WiMi Hologram Cloud AI face recognition system is one of the most accurate biometric device systems on the market today. The principle of WiMi Hologram Cloud AI face recognition system is showing following: Applying specialized holographic scanning technology and using structured light, the system can quickly and accurately acquire the 3D model of the object surface, unaffected by ambient light. At the same time, the camera with texture and 3D sensor with wide field of view can recognize the shape, material and color of the object surface simultaneously. With this system, the 3D model of an object can be obtained in snapshot mode or video mode. WiMi Hologram Cloud will provide complete solutions and SDKs for various fields, which are widely used in scenario systems management that require accurate security identification, including access control systems, furniture, business offices, airports, customs docks, railway stations, bus stations, entrance to examination centers, notary offices, DMVs, various key laboratories, key office areas, banks and securities, etc.

In addition to face recognition, WiMi Hologram Cloud proposed research on AI face replacement system ahead of the industry. Based on the current software development, image processing and image recognition technology, WiMi Hologram Cloud designed technology to replace faces in video; based on AI machine learning, this technology replaces the face you see in the video with any face. This effect can be achieved by python. The process is as follows: extracting face B through Scr (the replacement) video; extracting face A through dst (the predecessor) video; building the model of replacing face B with face A by GAN training; converting each frame of dst video to replace the face of each frame; synthesizing the video and adding the original audio to output the new video. WiMi Hologram Cloud has obvious advantages in this technology. First of all, the original material requirements are no longer stringent which means even if there is no video, just a part of the photo can be used in face replacement; secondly, the face is recognized in each frame, and the face animation with blank background and transparent layers is generated. Using the latest face feature point-detection package (a recently-released face grid model with more than four hundred feature points), the holographic face replacement function can be easily accomplished even when the angle of the face is different. Finally, according to different face shapes, a variety of models are available to be chosen. These models have vivid expressions without artificial traces. However, most facial expressions generated by existing systems are dull, looking like a face that has been pasted on and the eyes cannot blink. Different from them, the face in the video generated by WiMi Hologram is able to have more detailed expressions, which is more in line with the authenticity of the character.

By virtue of the new era technology 5G+AI+ holographic projection, WiMi Hologram Cloud also integrates cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI and holographic projection and learning knowledge to create a very technological and experiential learning journey. With an artistic perspective, WiMi Hologram Cloud provides Chinese youth with more comprehensive and interesting knowledge content, bringing offline class to online platforms, so that children do not have to go out to learn with famous teachers closely. The technical strength of WiMi Hologram Cloud is not to be questioned, and it has made outstanding achievements in scientific and technological innovation. WiMi Hologram Cloud also won the "2020-2021 Advanced Unit in Science and Technology Innovation" award at the 18th China Scientist Forum. WiMi Hologram Cloud will further enhance its market segment and the deepening degree of artificial intelligence in China in the future, so that a range of commercialized application will can be widely promoted.

According to China's current development speed, in the next 10 years, China will catch up in the field of artificial intelligence and become the real "leader" in the global AI industry. If you want to see this grand event, then more excellent companies need to come forward, and the relevant departments need to support these companies with favorable polies.

About Tailor Insight

Tailor Insight provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights. For more information, please visit http://www.TailorInsight.com

Media contact

Alex Xie, Senior Analyst

Fintech Research Team, Tailor Insight Research

info@TailorInsight.com