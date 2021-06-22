Associa Announces The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship 2021 Winners

Dallas, TX, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored to announce The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program 2021 winners. These 11 distinguished students represent the inaugural class of awarded scholars.

As part of Associa’s commitment to continued education, The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program was created in memory of Associa founder and CEO John Carona’s mentor and close friend, Dr. Marianna Brady, a career educator and decades-long principal who promoted the importance of education.

The program, established in 2021, is open to children and grandchildren of any Associa employee pursuing post-secondary education and enrollment at an accredited four-year university, community college, or trade school. Applicants were judged on their academic performance, community service, and demonstration of leadership through school-based extracurricular activities, part-time employment, and/or internships.

Chosen from an extensive selection of extremely qualified candidates, the 2021 class of Marianna Brady scholars represent schools in nine states and two Canadian providences and are a mix of undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in a range of disciplines, from biomedical science and English literature to chemical engineering. The winning students were recognized for their advanced academic achievements, dedication to community service and local volunteer opportunities, and involvement in school and national student organizations, such as the National Honor Society, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, National Charity League, DECA, Girl Scouts of America, and more.

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship 2021 winners:

Dylan Kha, Texas Tech University

Kennedy Kluever, The University of Oklahoma

Kaitlyn Black, The University of Utah

Jack Galvin, Bentley University

CJ McGillivray, Langara College

Jasmin Ashley, The University of California Los Angeles

Titus Smith, Allegheny College

Bethany Sikute, Dallas Baptist University

Madi Elick, The University of Calgary

Kaitlyn Weaver, Yale University

Mallie Roley, Davidson College

“The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program was created to honor Dr. Brady, a woman who was the personification of education and encouragement. The values she instilled in her students—work ethic, kindness, service, and leadership—are some of the values that guide Associa today,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and CEO. “In designing this scholarship program, we aimed to identify students who embody those same principles in their education and community involvement. We are proud of each and every impressive candidate and are honored to have selected these 11 students to be our inaugural class of The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program scholars.”

