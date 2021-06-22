AutoStore Named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers List

NEDRE VATS, Norway, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading robot technology company, AutoStore , announces it has been named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers list. The publication is exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.



Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization, despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”

AutoStore invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation: the densest storage solution in existence. The company provides the food and beverage industry with cutting-edge technology that is sustainably designed and revamps the outdated retail supply chain system, allowing customers to achieve measurable sustainability goals quickly within their operations. AutoStore is known for not only minimizing the environmental footprints of fortune 500 retailers but also increasing productivity and profits while saving energy.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Top Green Provider by Food Logistics. With refrigerated warehouses having one of the highest energy usage rates in the commercial building sector, AutoStore is committed to reducing carbon emissions and energy usage at an accelerated rate as the demand for food and beverage products grows,” says Karl Johan Lier, CEO of AutoStore. “Thanks to each green initiative implemented by AutoStore technology, including no requirement of lights to operate, recharging mechanisms, and regenerative energy functions, customers are able to meet and exceed their sustainability goals and initiatives.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue. Visit www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Green Providers.

