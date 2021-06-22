Endera Supplies SP+ With 8 Fully Electric Shuttle Buses, Fleet Swap at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, announced its commitment to supply SP+ with 8 fully electric shuttle buses at the San Diego International Airport to replace an older LPG fleet.



“The clean transportation revolution is occurring in San Diego with Endera’s second-ever 100% fleet swap at the San Diego International Airport and the first for an off-airport client. This fleet swap will provide four 25kW chargers and four 50kW chargers along with customized shuttles. Endera will also be supplying SP+ with Endera Go and Endera Transit platforms for full access to ridership data, fleet performance, and reporting through the customer dashboard,” said John Walsh, Endera’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am convinced electric vehicles are the way to go. Our employees will not be spending time at the gas station. After successfully testing the shuttle buses, the switch is a no-brainer,” said Richard Abdala, facility manager of Aladdin parking garage. “Endera provided the shuttles that worked for us. They’ve got a good product, they are road tested, and we are super excited to put Endera’s buses on the road.”

SP+ is a technology driven mobility solutions company that sought a superior electrification partner to fit their needs in San Diego. Endera customized the shuttles to ensure a perfect fit into the Aladdin parking facility which has stringent height restrictions for its access gates. To accommodate these height restrictions, Endera commissioned a custom HVAC system to develop the exact shuttles needed. Endera partnered with SP+ throughout the entire vehicle specification process, from the design to the financing of their fleet.

“Having zero-emission shuttle buses picking up and dropping off customers at the airport will bring us one step closer to cleaner air and ultimately a healthier community. In addition to the custom built EV vehicles, Endera will be providing 24/7 connectivity, telematics and fleet management offerings that will help Aladdin know how the vehicles are performing, where they are located, and when they will next need a charge,” added Walsh.

By partnering with Endera, SP+ is forecasting savings on maintenance costs and a 60% reduction on fuel costs. SP+ will benefit from better service to their fleets with minimal downtime. The customized fleet along with ridership data and fleet performance will aid SP+ in continuing to uphold their goals by enhancing the consumer experience with superior electrification solutions. Click here to view the SP+ Testimonial Video.

About Endera

Endera is a vertically integrated technology company specializing in commercial electric vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. We design American-made electric vehicles and provide transportation and energy services that leverage leading technologies and American manufacturing. With one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicle offerings, Endera provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability and service. Additional information about Endera is available at www.enderamotors.com .

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com .

Media Contact:

Domenique Sciuto (307) 302-9110 or domenique@enderacorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6530b663-e090-408a-a96e-83d811312638