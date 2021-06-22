Roots’ onboarding plugin simplifies and centralizes the new hire experience directly in Slack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots, a leader in software solutions that help businesses foster employee growth and success, today announced the launch of their onboarding plugin for Slack. Onboarding is the latest product in Roots’ Slack-based, employee-friendly HR platform, which also includes the #1 Slack app for managing time-off.

Onboarding is the foundation to the employee experience for every company — and when mismanaged, it can be catastrophic for retention. According to SHRM, new hires who went through a structured onboarding program were 58% more likely to be with the organization after three years. While traditional HR platforms may accommodate managing new hire tasks, Roots’ embedded design in Slack leads to higher engagement and centralizes the experience for users, making it less overwhelming and easier to manage.

Today, in the midst of adjusting to long-term remote work, companies must have good onboarding practices. They can no longer rely on in-person communication and cues to help them see when a new team member is struggling.

“Remote onboarding is the one of the most difficult, most critical challenges each company will face over the next decade” said Kevin Corliss, Roots CEO and Founder. “We need to standardize and simplify the process. Too many companies rely on multiple platforms or force users to log in and learn how to navigate a completely new platform in order to find their day 1 or month 1 tasks. By centralizing the experience in Slack, you’re taking some burden away, giving users an experience that’s intuitive, standardized, and easy-to-navigate. And you’re giving it to them in a system they’re likely already familiar with.”

Roots’ onboarding plugin is embedded entirely in Slack. When a new user joins Slack and is authorized for Roots, Roots assigns onboarding tasks and sends out notifications via Slack automatically. Admins can create workflows and have various tasks auto-assigned based on user location or department. They can even see a comprehensive overview of their onboarding pipeline at the click of a button.

Companies using the onboarding plugin will have access to the following features:

Digestible, easy-to-use Slack interface

New tasks assigned and task reminder notifications sent via Slack

Ability to create various workflows and auto-assign tasks based on user location or department

Comprehensive overview of onboarding pipeline - users currently onboarding, users completed onboarding, and all open / pending / closed tasks for each group - at the click of a button

Learn more about Roots’ onboarding plugin at https://www.tryroots.io/onboarding?ref=newswire .

