Galapagos announces departure of CSO Piet Wigerinck later this year

Mechelen, Belgium; 22 June 2021, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces the departure of Dr. Piet Wigerinck later this year.



Dr. Piet Wigerinck joined Galapagos as Senior Vice President Development in 2008 and became Chief Scientific Officer in 2012, overseeing the discovery of novel drug targets through to clinical Proof-of-Concept studies. He led his teams through the very first clinical research done in healthy volunteers at Galapagos and was responsible for the Phase 2 FITZROY and DARWIN programs for filgotinib, which later became Galapagos’ first commercial product Jyseleca®. Under his leadership, Galapagos achieved a significant portfolio of over 100 patent families.

Effective immediately, all early-stage development activities will be added to late-stage clinical development under the responsibility of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Walid Abi-Saab. Piet will remain with the company the coming five months to steer progression of early research while a new leader is sought.

“We are grateful to Piet for his strong scientific leadership over the years. Piet’s vision to identify novel druggable targets has resulted in a large, data-rich pipeline of promising molecules in multiple disease areas which ultimately was partnered with Gilead in a landmark deal. The results with TYK2 inhibitor GLPG3667 and the patient studies with Toledo molecule GLPG3970 expected this summer form part of his considerable legacy,” said Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos.

Galapagos retains all guidance for full year 2021 newsflow, including the report of topline results this summer from a Phase 1b trial with TYK2 inhibitor GLPG3667 in psoriasis, and three patient studies with lead Toledo candidate SIK2/3 inhibitor GLPG3970 in psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

Except for filgotinib’s approval for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis by the European Commission and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, our drug candidates are investigational; their efficacy and safety have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Jyseleca® is a trademark of Galapagos NV and Gilead Sciences, Inc. or its related companies.

