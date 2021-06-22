New Site Location Search Database Promotes Opportunities in Greater Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AED, a nonprofit economic development organization which serves the four-county metro Albuquerque area, has launched a new database tool designed to make the process of finding the right business location in the region a breeze.

ABQSites.com is an intuitive GIS-based resource that combines robust location, demographic, business, and economic data to serve as a primary resource for business recruitment, expansion, and retention. It is powered by GIS Planning's industry-leading ZoomProspector software.

“Tools like this help us ensure that all opportunities across the region can be found and explored by both new businesses seeking a Greater Albuquerque home, or an existing one looking for growth space,” said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of AED, noting also “this is something we have never had before, and it speeds the process of responding to client inquiries in an accurate and comprehensive way tremendously.”

ABQsites.com is not just a searchable properties database – it's also an intuitive, robust location analysis tool. AED, along with local communities, property owners and listing agents may also utilize this user-friendly building and sites database to promote available properties in the region while also featuring unique assets and local GIS information, such as Opportunity Zones, zoning layers, or quality of life amenities such as bike trails or public parks.





It couples these listings and layers with additional proprietary data sources like Applied Geographic Solutions, National Center for Educational Statistics, Emsi, and DataAxle (formerly InfoGroup USA). Some key unique features include:

DEMOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: Visitors can research labor force, population, educational levels and even employee types by distance or radius from a selected property, or even a pin on the map and export the information in ready-to-go reports. BUSINESS REPORTS: The business database can help identify industry clusters and potential customers, competitors and suppliers. An excellent resource as well for retail site locations! COMMUNITY PROFILES: Community specific data sets can be seen for all jurisdictions within the metro area and provide information on transportation resources, consumer spending and identify quality of life amenities like housing costs.

"Being able to offer entrepreneurs and established business owners crucial information regarding available properties in Albuquerque is critical for the economic growth of our city," explains Clayton King, principal of King Capital CRE. "This resource allows both existing and new to market concepts to make educated decisions in an expedited way. This tool is intuitive and comprehensive when it comes to site selection."

About AED

AED is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to recruit business and industry, help local companies grow and generate quality job opportunities throughout the Albuquerque metro area. AED provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AED has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AED also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information about AED, visit www.ABQ.org.

