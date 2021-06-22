New OpenVPX blade server provides advanced security and data center-class processing

ANDOVER, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the EnsembleSeries™ HDS6705 blade server, the embedded computing industry’s most powerful, general-purpose processing 6U OpenVPX™ blade server with built-in security for the most demanding aerospace and defense applications. For applications needing the same built-in security protections in a more balanced performance/watt configuration, the EnsembleSeries LDS6708 single board computer is also available.



“We’re putting an end to the industry assumption that embedded computing solutions can’t provide both advanced security and high performance without compromising one or the other,” said Joe Plunkett, vice president and general manager, Mercury Embedded. “Not only can you get security and data center-caliber processing capability from a single 6U OpenVPX module, but you can also deploy it in the harshest, most space-constrained environments at the tactical edge. Our Gen 4 BuiltSECURE™ pre-integrated security technology, designed and developed in trusted and accredited facilities, provides our customers the assurance that critical mission data remains safeguarded against adversarial threats. It’s another example of how Mercury provides secure capabilities, delivered uncompromised.”

HDS6705 blade servers are powered by artificial intelligence (AI)-enabling Second Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and feature advanced ruggedization and high-speed switch fabric interconnect technologies that deliver secure multifunction processing capability. The blade servers are optimized for size, weight, power and cooling to enable the data center-class processors to operate at maximum performance while delivering the highest meantime between failure. An OpenVPX™ architecture makes the blades ideal building blocks for developing software-agnostic embedded AI-capable processing systems, and a SOSA-aligned design approach enables rapid modernization — both of which reduce program cost and offer scalability and interoperability.

Designed, manufactured, coded, and supported in the USA from DMEA-accredited facilities, Mercury’s secure rackmount and embedded processing solutions safeguard valued technology, critical IP and confidential data against adversarial threats even when a host system has been compromised. EnsembleSeries HDS6705 blades are expected to be available in the second quarter of CY2022 in conduction-cooled, Air Flow-By™ and Liquid Flow Through options. The lower-density EnsembleSeries LDS6708 6U OpenVPX single board computer, which offers best-in-class physical security protections along with the reliability of Intel’s Xeon E and Core™ i7/i5/i3 processing performance at a lower power requirement, will also be available in early CY2022.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For additional information or purchase inquiries, visit the HDS6705 or LDS6708 product pages, or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any USS federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the USS Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the USS Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366 | robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks and Air FlowBy is a trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc. Intel, Xeon and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. OpenVPX is a trademark of VITA. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52a3aa2-2710-4659-854c-a09f7ee73644