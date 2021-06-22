Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held today, June 22, 2021, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; the Advance Notice Policy of the Company; and the philosophy and design of the Company’s executive compensation.



Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below:

Nominee Total Votes

Cast Total Votes

Cast For Votes

Withheld

%

For %

Withheld

William Bennett 169,120,902 162,568,232 6,552,670 96.13 3.87 Kenneth Carter 169,096,477 169,023,363 73,114 99.96 0.04 Robert Evans 169,120,902 169,039,438 81,464 99.95 0.05 Don Njegovan 169,120,902 164,360,065 4,760,837 97.18 2.82 James Stypula 169,096,477 152,446,551 16,649,926 90.15 9.85 Andree St-Germain 169,120,902 169,042,639 78,263 99.95 0.05 Rick Zimmer 169,120,902 155,842,133 13,278,769 92.15 7.85 Total Votes

Cast Total Votes

Cast For Total Votes Cast

Against %

For %

Against Advance Notice Policy 169,120,902 167,569,525 1,551,377 99.08 0.92 Non-binding Resolution on the Company’s Executive Compensation 169,120,903 155,418,341 13,702,562 91.90 8.10

On behalf of the Board, Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, extends his thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

Please join Derek White via webcast on June 22, 2021 at 2:00pm PT for an update on the 2021 drilling season and progress on development. Please join 5 – 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time by using: webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ascot20210622.html or telephone: toll free Canada/USA 1-800-319-4610; International 1-604-638-5340.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.

“Derek C. White”, President and CEO

For further information contact:

David Steward, P.Eng.

VP, Corporate Development & Shareholder Communications

dstewart@ascotgold.com

(647) 294-8361

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company continues to define high-grade resources for underground mining with the near-term goal of converting the underground resources into reserves, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier/Dilworth and Silver Coin properties (collectively referred to as the Premier Gold Project). Ascot's acquisition of IDM Mining added the high-grade gold and silver Red Mountain Project to its portfolio and positions the Company as a leading consolidator of high-quality assets in the Golden Triangle.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com, or for a virtual tour visit www.vrify.com under Ascot Resources.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the closing of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Ascot’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with construction of the Project; the timing of the anticipated start of production at the Projects; the ability to maintain throughput and production levels at the Premier Mill; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of Resources and Reserves; the ability of the Company to convert inferred resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ascot’s expectations include risks associated with the business of Ascot; risks related to exploration and potential development of Ascot’s projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, construction timing and the availability of personnel; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Ascot’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). The timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of Project as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 26, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Ascot’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.