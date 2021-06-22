Goodfellow Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

English French

DELSON, Quebec, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today have been passed, including in respect of the election of directors, the ratification and approval of By-law No. 2021-1 amending and restating the general by-laws of the Company, the ratification and approval of By-law No. 2021-2 (advance notice by-law), the ratification and approval of By-law No. 2021-3 (the forum selection) and the approval of the amendment to the articles of the Corporation enabling the directors to appoint additional directors within the limits allowed by the Canada Business Corporations Act.



The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 5,967,032 representing 69,69% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Final voting results on the election of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For

Votes Withheld % Withheld

Stephen A Jarislowsky 5,057,700 84.88% 901,154 15.12% G Douglas Goodfellow 4,868,342 81.70% 1,090,512 18.30% David A Goodfellow 4,867,942 81.69% 1,090,912 18.31% Normand Morin 5,058,300 84.89% 900,554 15.11% Alain Côté 5,059,600 84.91% 899,254 15.09%

KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company’s auditor.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company will also file on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) a copy of By-law No. 2021-1, No. 2021-2, No. 2021-3 and (upon receipt thereof) the amended articles of the Corporation.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

Media Inquiries:

1-450-635-6511 / 1-800-361-6503 (info@goodfellowinc.com)