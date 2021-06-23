Martin Petela Hosts Fundraiser for The Bowery Mission in New York City

New York City, NY , June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Petela, a former resident of New York City, hosts a fundraiser for The Bowery Mission’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. With a goal of $1,000,000, the funds will be used to help those who lost their jobs or homes because of the pandemic. The Bowery Mission is a community charity that transforms the lives of the homeless by empowering them to become productive members of society.

“I’ve lived in New York for over 12 years and have never seen anything like this. Shelters are overbooked, even hotels have been converted into shelters and it’s still not enough,” said Martin Petela, a veteran private equity broker with a passion for helping the less fortunate.

“The people of New York are the reason it’s the best city in the world and I believe it’s our responsibility as New Yorkers to maintain that status by doing our part to help the community in this time of crisis.”

Due to the pandemic, the residents of New York are experiencing homelessness more than ever. Recent statistics show that approximately 1 in every 106 New Yorkers is homeless. It means that out of the over 8.3 million people in New York City, nearly 80,000 men, women, and children have no homes.

According to The Bowery Mission’s report, nearly 4,000 people sleep on the street, subway, and other public places in the New York metro area. The majority of these homeless people spend the night within the city’s shelter system, where they remain unseen.

The Bowery Mission also reported that among those sleeping in city shelters, more than 13,000 are single men, nearly 5,000 are single women, and more than 44,000 are adults or children in families.

The raging homelessness crisis in New York City has worsened since the start of the pandemic because millions of New Yorkers already lived on the razor’s edge, one personal crisis away from homelessness, The Bowery Mission further reported.

As the homelessness crisis in New York City keeps on worsening, any help and support from kind New Yorkers, such as Martin Petela, is highly appreciated by The Bowery Mission.

The Bowery Mission has been helping the homeless and hungry people in New York City since the 1870s. They specifically provide services that meet the immediate needs and transforms the lives of the homeless people in New York City. So far, they have given more than 558,000 hot meals, 140,000 nights of shelter, 100,000 articles of clothing, and 2,400 onsite medical and optometry exams.

For those who are interested in helping uplift the lives of the thousands of homeless New Yorkers, please visit: https://my.bowery.org/team/361781



The Bowery Mission is hoping that more and more New Yorkers will be motivated to support its mission and follow the example set by Martin Petela. “My heart will always be with New York, it’s where dreams come true.”

Media Contact Details:

Anna Chung

646.362.3135

Achung@bowery.org

