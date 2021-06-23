Most Profitable Home Building & Construction Franchise For Sale 2021 Australia

Coffs Harbour, Australia , June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Integrity Franchising, a national residential franchise group based in Australia, has announced the availability of additional Integrity New Homes territories for those who would like to own a profitable local independently-owned licensed building franchise.

The latest announcement provides an efficient and effective solution for skilled building and construction professionals who need help with builders’ licensing requirements, as well as business and management training and software solutions.

Integrity New Home franchisee owners get lifetime exclusive territory rights and can operate their building franchise under the umbrella of the Integrity Franchising license until they can get their license.

Integrity offers new building franchisees the ability to remain competitive by keeping their costs down and systematizing their business operations, which is simply put in their mission statement, “We help builders be successful’.

With over 1,600 steep and flat block house residential designs on offer, Integrity Franchising has seen rapid growth in new home developments and recognised as one of the most profitable franchises to own in Australia. They achieve increased revenue and profitability through their rapid estimation and construction management software, national supplier and purchasing agreements and ready-made sales and marketing material.

No prior experience or knowledge within the housing or building industry is required to own an Integrity New Homes franchise. With forty franchises already in operation, available locations include Dubbo, Orange and Adelaide. Additionally Mildura, Shepperton and Bendigo are also available as well as Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, and Darwin.

With the latest announcement, Integrity Franchising continues to invest in high-quality construction management software and building solutions to help new residential building franchise owners improve their service offerings, keep their costs down and increase their revenue.

A company spokesperson said, “You maintain all the benefits of an independent business owner but with the support and resources of a large successful residential building franchise. We guarantee that our building designs, business systems and marketing never stop improving and that if you have a desire to have a building business that is a market leader in your community you will achieve it with our help.”

