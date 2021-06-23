Scatec ASA – Approval of base prospectus

Oslo, 23 June 2021: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 18 June 2021 approved the base prospectus with appendices prepared by Scatec ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s EUR 250 million senior unsecured green bond issued on 9 February 2021, with maturity in August 2025 (with ISIN: NO0010931181).

The prospectus with appendices is attached and published on the Company’s website: www.scatec.com/investor .

For further information, please contact:

Cecilie Engh Sætre, VP Treasury

Mobile: +47 97068181, Email: Cecilie.Engh.Satre@scatec.com





About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

