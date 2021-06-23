Comprehensive air quality data from Hawa Dawa is now available on the HERE Marketplace

Hawa Dawa data enables enterprises and developers to add eco-sensitivity to their applications

Amsterdam and Munich – HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, today announced that Hawa Dawa, a Munich-based company specializing in air quality management, has made real-time pollutant data available via an API on the HERE Marketplace. The data is compiled from a comprehensive set of input sources, ranging from satellites to ground-based public measurement stations to IoT sensors.



Hawa Dawa’s data offering is based on a state-of-the-art technology platform, which is operated from a containerised and secure backend. Deployment of AI ensures continuous enhancement of data quality and coverage. Detailed data are available for NO2, Ozone, Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and pollen. Additionally, the Hawa Dawa API provides values for CAQI (European Common Air Quality Index) and also serves location- and time-relevant risk information for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases such as Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Hawa Dawa provides comprehensive API documentation for simple integration into different applications (web, mobile etc.). The company plans to add more of its portfolio to the HERE Marketplace in the future. This includes predefined air quality reports and filters, as well as interactive software features such as hotspot detection, air quality predictions, commuter alerting and eco-sensitive route calculation. Smart API functions facilitate the implementation of interactive use-cases in a wide range of application areas, such as traffic management, transport, mobility urban planning, smart cities, health & fitness, real estate, ports & container shipping and finance & insurance.



Karim Tarraf, CEO of Hawa Dawa, said: “By offering our air quality information on the HERE Marketplace, we want to simplify the access to our compiled air quality data for developers. Air quality is a non-neglectable fact in all areas of human life. Therefore, the number of possible use cases is huge. We trust in the creativity of the developer community to take this opportunity forward and enhance their products with our data and contribute to healthier lives and economic wealth.”



“As air quality is truly relevant for everyone, we’re excited to see Hawa Dawa joining the growing list of companies offering their data on the HERE Marketplace, the one-stop shop for location-based assets in the industry,” said Steve Bonn, Director Business Development, Platform at HERE Technologies. “With access to real-time pollutant data from Hawa Dawa, developers, data scientists, and business analysts can build and enhance products and services to benefit our health, the environment, and even the economy.”



For correlation analytics based on Hawa Dawa data, other data sources from HERE (such as traffic information and traffic analytics) or from the comprehensive HERE partner ecosystem (e.g. weather data) can easily be combined.



The HERE Marketplace is a key component of the HERE location platform. Other elements include HERE Workspace, a cloud-based environment to create, deploy and scale location-centric data products, services, and applications securely, and HERE Studio, a web application to visualize geospatial data and create custom web maps.



Media Contact

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 5153549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.



About Hawa Dawa

Hawa Dawa provides the foundations of a new digital knowledge network for resistant and climate-neutral cities and future-oriented companies. The international team consists of engineers, software specialists and data analysts, experts in sensor technology, satellite, and traffic modelling as well as business developers. Hawa Dawa uses the latest machine learning and sensor technologies to implement innovative new data products and services for customers. We cover the entire spectrum: from consulting to data management to analyses and forecasts; complemented by our hardware, which allows increasing coverage with relevant measuring points both in time and space as required. More information on www.hawadawa.com.

Attachment