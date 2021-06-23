Basic GMP Training for the QC Laboratory: Three Day Online Course (August 11-13, 2021)

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Basic GMP Training for the QC Laboratory" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This three-day course is designed for all persons who work in, supervise, or are involved in the management of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biologics Quality Control laboratories.

The course will also be of benefit to entry-level Quality Assurance professionals and others who audit QC Labs, or whose responsibilities include insuring lab regulatory compliance.

This course will also provide participants with an understanding of how to effectively handle out-of-specification results, deviations, laboratory investigations and Corrective and Preventive Actions.

Course Description

Upon completion of this course, you will:

Be conversant in the specialized language of laboratory compliance

Be very familiar with the cGMPs and other regulations as they impact QC labs

Know the current compliance "hot spots" that FDA and other regulatory authorities look for when inspecting QC labs

Understand how to effectively deal with laboratory deviations and OOS results

Have an understanding the what, how and why of laboratory equipment qualification and methods validation

Understand how to properly prepare your QC lab for audits and inspections

Day 1 Agenda

Regulations - Guidance's-Problems

Session 1 - Introduction to Laboratory GMPs

Introduction

Overview of CFR Title 21, Parts 58, 210 and 211, an abbreviation and acronym primer

Differences between Part 58 and Part 211

The Design of a Quality Control Laboratory:

Part 211 Subpart C: Buildings and Facilities

Utilities

Equipment and Instrumentation-Subpart D: Equipment

Session 2 - The GMP Laboratory

The Essentials of CGMP compliance Laboratory Management-Subpart J: Records and Reports

Essential Documentation Sample management-Subpart E: Control of Components and Drug Product Containers and Closures

Good Documentation Practices (GDP)

Stability

Training

Day 2 Agenda

Session 3 - When Things Go Wrong

Using the guidance documents

Deviations and test failures, Subpart F: Production and Process Controls

Effective Investigations

A basic root cause analysis primer

Corrective and Preventative Actions (CAPA)

Auditing - Validation-Improvement

Session 4 - The Regulatory Inspection

Planning, techniques, reporting and follow-up actions

Self-Inspection and Self-Auditing

Auditing external QC labs

Day 3 Agenda

Session 5 - Laboratory Validation and Other Quality Concerns

Analytical method validation

Equipment Qualification Requirements

Qualification of QC lab equipment: D/I/O/PQ

Design Qualification

Installation Qualification

Operational Qualification

Performance Qualification

System Suitability Testing: an essential component of lab compliance

Calibration and maintenance of QC lab equipment

21 CFR Part 11 and the QC lab

Session 6 - The cost of non-compliance-Hot Topics

Examples of Observation of non-compliances - FDA 483

Top CGMP problems FDA sees in QC labs

Warning Letters and current hot topics in lab compliance

Improving operations

Discussion Forum:

Question and Answer Period, Course wrap-up and conclusions

What are your top lab compliance challenges, issues, and problems?

Discussion of participant questions, problems, and issues

Karl M. Nobert

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP



Karl focuses his practice in FDA Regulatory law, representing U.S. and international clients in the food and drug industries with regard to pharmaceuticals and OTC drugs, biologics, medical devices, food and beverages including dairy products, cosmetics, vitamins and dietary supplements, and veterinary products.



He has particular experience in the areas of prescription drugs and regenerative medicine, and has counseled numerous clients seeking FDA approval for Rx drugs and cellular-based products to treat both humans and animals.








