Proactive news headlines including Aeris Resources, Blackstone Minerals, Peninsula Energy and Latitude Consolidated

Sydney, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) (OTCMKTS:ARSRF) has welcomed high-grade assay results from its Canbelego Copper Joint Venture project (30%:70%) with Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX). Click here

Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) (FRA:P4R) has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Xanadu Gold Project in Western Australia and allotted 12,735,849 ordinary fully paid shares as consideration. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:BSX) (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) wholly-owned subsidiary, Codrus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CDR), has completed its initial public offering (IPO) and has started trading on the ASX today. Click here

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) plans to undertake a 3,000-metre drill program at its Nepean Nickel Project near Coolgardie in Western Australia starting in late July. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) (OTCMKTS:PENMF) (FRA:P1M) has completed a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders raising a total of A$2 million. Click here

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) has received further strong gold assay results from the Phase 1 drill program underway at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) believes the latest results from infill and extensional drilling could improve the forecast production rate and project economics at its namesake gold play in Western Australia. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG) (FRA:WMOA) has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible shareholders of quoted options in the company. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (OTCMKTS:RLTOF) (FRA:R1Y) has added debt and equity market, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture management and operational experience to its executive team with the appointment of Mark Freeman as finance director. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTMKTS:WRMCF) and AuStar Gold Ltd (ASX:AUL) are one step closer to merging after the Federal Court of Australia approved the despatch of AuStar’s scheme booklet. Click here

