London, England, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact (BSC: $INT), a new crypto-token has announced a debut pre-sale for it’s fast-growing community of token adopters. Interact is a unique crypto-token that was spearheaded with the purpose of supporting marketplaces which meet the rising demands of the crypto-economy.



A New Crypto-Token is Slated to Disrupt On-Chain Marketplaces as We Know Them

The Project’s Ambitions

The Interact project is promising to reward it’s token-holders with future utility on the marketplaces that it has planned for release. Utility paths planned for the Interact token are twofold; functional and financial. Functional uses of the token include airdropped digital rewards, enhanced marketplace experiences and real-world event access. Financial uses of the token will center around the token-holder’s ability to make marketplace purchases using the $INT token.



Interact is additionally exploring the future launch of its own non-profit organisation and becoming a pioneer in the emerging discourse of “Crypto-Social Responsibility.” Beyond setting aside a portion of their tokenomics distribution to this non-profit, the Interact team plans to integrate a section of each future marketplace to allow users to give charitably.

Through a series of contract audits, community AMA’s and communiques, Interact aims to distinguish itself as a crypto-token project that goes above where others lack by way of community transparency. The Interact team has also laid out their official white paper and road map documents, which have now been officially made available here.

Further Reading & Information

For more info on the Interact project, including the Interact white paper, road map & more, please visit: www.interacttoken.net

Community Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Interacttoken

Instagram/Twitter/TikTok: @interacttoken







Forward-Looking Statements

[Interact ($INT), hereinafter referred to as the “Financial Party”]

Content Disclaimer:



