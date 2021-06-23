Philippines Tire Markets Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow from $591.31 Million in 2020 to $1.48 Billion with a CAGR of 15.36% by 2026

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Car), By Demand Category (Replacement and OEM), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines Tire market is expected to grow from USD591.31 million in 2020 to USD1,482.04 million with a CAGR of 15.36% by 2026 because of growing automotive sales and technological advancement.

Technological advancements play an important role in developing the Philippines tire market as tire manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing and manufacturing high-tech tires for automobiles in the Philippines. To meet evolving customer demand with respect to better ride comfort, safety, higher fuel efficiency and durability, several tire manufacturers are coming up with their technologically advanced new tire offerings. One of the driving factors in the Philippines Tire Market is increasing disposable income and high living standard of the people.

The increasing income of the people led to an increase in the automotive sales in the country and hence the tire demand is also increasing in the country. Moreover, the disposable income level of middle-class population of the Philippines is increasing and has significantly augmented demand for sedans over the years, further driving the tire market in the Philippines. Receptivity to trade is another driving factor responsible for increasing growth rate of the Philippines Tire Market.

The growing trade relations of the country with various economies of the world have made the Philippines a trade-friendly nation in the global market. Further, the rich resources of minerals and natural rubber in the country have acted as an advantage for the country. However, due to COVID-19, the automotive industry has been experiencing the highest volume decline in decades. With all the automakers and importers facing challenging times, vehicle sales are also witnessing a huge decline, which is leading to a downfall in generating tire demand from the OEM sector.



The Philippines Tire Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, and region. Based on vehicle type segment, two-wheeler is dominating the market with approximately 3/4th of the share in the market in 2020 and it is forecast to increase in future as well. Due to COVID-19, the two-wheeler sales declined which resulted in the decline in share of two-wheeler tires in 2020.

Based on demand category, replacement segment is dominating the OEM segment by more than 40% margin in 2020 and is expected to do so in the forecast period as well. This is due to average life of automobiles across the region that has been increasing due to technological advancements and competition resulting in higher replacement rate.



Major players operating in the Philippines Tire Market are Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Yokohama Tire Corporation, Chinese brands, Michelin, Dunlop Tires, Maxxis International, CST, Toyo Tire Corporation and Federal Corp.

Key players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new product developments. Players operating in the market are improving R&D capabilities while enhancing operational efficiency to register positive growth.



