Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach 9.7 Billion Doses by 2025

7 billion doses by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2025. In terms of value, the global market is projected to reach US$132.3 billion by the year 2025 up from the US$267 million estimated in the year 2020. Vaccine doses for children under 18 years, also analyzed as part of the report, will record a projected 90.5% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Annual Doses in the U.S. to Plateau at 491 Million by 2025, While Africa Will Peak at 1.1 Billion Doses
- Annual vaccine doses administered in the U.S. will plateau at 491 million doses by 2025 after peaking at 543 million doses in the year 2023. The country will record 2.1% CAGR for the period 2020 through 2025. China and Rest of Latin America will recorded the highest growth of 8.1% and 8.7% respectively over the said analysis period. Africa will remain the last region to catch up with the vaccine race. With just 823 million annual doses in 2021, the region is projected to record over 1.1 billion annual doses by the year 2025. In terms of value, annual vaccine doses in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 billion in year 2021, while Africa at the other end of scale weighs in at just US$5 billion for the same year. India, the new epicenter of the global pandemic will record the highest annual vaccine doses of 2.2 billion only in the year 2023.
Vaccines Doses for Under 18 Years to Record 90.5% CAGR
- Global annual vaccines doses for children under 18 years estimated at 296.6 million doses in the year 2021, will reach a projected 3.5 billion doses by the year 2025, trailing a 90.5% CAGR. Regions with a large base of young population will witness the fastest growth. Middle East, Africa and Asia are all forecast to grow at 120.5%, 145.1% and 96.7% CAGR respectively. In China and India annual doses administered in this demographic cluster will increase from 109 million doses in 2021 to peak at 1.3 billion doses by the year 2025.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific),
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America),
Middle East, and Africa Markets
EXHIBIT 2: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &
2025
EXHIBIT 3: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin
America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle
East, and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Doses in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 4: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &
2025
Increased Hospital Admissions and Deaths Characterize Second
and Third Wave
EXHIBIT 5: Daily New Confirmed Cases (Per Million) by Select
Country
EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on May 17, 2021
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish about a Global Economic Comeback.
EXHIBIT 8: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Unprecedented Crisis Prompts Biden Administration to Support
Efforts to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for COVID-19
Vaccines
EU Joins US in Quest to Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Protections
2. SECOND AND THIRD COVID-19 WAVES ENGULF VARIOUS REGIONS
ASIA-PACIFIC
Fresh Wave of COVID-19 Spiralling Out of Control in Asia-Pacific
India Battles the Lethal Second Wave
UNITED STATES
Regional Spike in New Cases in US: Is a Fourth Wave of COVID-19
in Near Future
EUROPE
European Nations Ramp up Restrictions as Third Wave of COVID-19
Envelops Continent
Germany Prolongs Lockdown until June, 2021
France: Night Curfew & Regionalized ?Lockdown Lite?
3. SOUTH AFRICAN, INDIAN, AND OTHER COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS
COVID-19 Virus Can Adapt & Undergo ?Escape Mutation? to Pose
Vaccine Challenge
Indian Variant of COVID-19 Virus Puts Healthcare System on
Brink of Major Collapse
Investigating the Virulence Profile of India?s N440K Variant
Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries
California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly
Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to
Outsmart Vaccines?
Mutated COVID-19 Variant Makes Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
Rollout to Go Haywire in South Africa
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of
Efficacy against South African Variant
Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide
Variant Protection
Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical
Study
AstraZeneca Plans to Adapt Covid-19 Vaccine against New
Emerging Variants
Sinovac Vaccines Against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus to be
Produced in 10 Weeks
4. AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT
EXHIBIT 9: Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners
COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details
EXHIBIT 10: Production Capacity by Company for Frontrunners in
Millions of Doses for 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details
Pfizer/BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First
Authorization
UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s
Vaccine
After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-
19 Vaccine Production
After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA
Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
AstraZeneca?s Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval
J&J?s Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension
Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine
A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson’s Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis
Moderna or Pfizer
Limitations
Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020
Russia?s Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60
Chinese Vaccine Development Scenario
China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine
from Sinopharm
WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use
Global Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Accelerates as China?s
Vaccines Licensed to Overseas Partners
Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac?s CoronaVac
AstraZeneca?s Covishield and Bharat Biotech?s Covaxin Receive
Emergency Use Approval in India
Sanofi Starts Trials of Second Vaccine after Disappointing
Results of the First Vaccine
5. A REVIEW OF VARIOUS VACCINES UNDER CLINICAL TRIALS
EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER DEVELOPMENT
EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Human Clinical Trials
EXHIBIT 13: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology
EXHIBIT 14: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies
A Look into Other Key Vaccine Frontrunners
CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine
CanSino Initiates Phase 3 Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
in Mexico
Novavax, Inc. (US)
Novavax Experiences Further Approval Delays To Produce Covid-19
Vaccine
Novavax Begins Crossover Arms for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK
and South Africa
Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
Merck & Co.
Merck Discontinues Covid-19 Vaccines Development
6. MARKET CHALLENGES
Global Vaccine Shortage Threatens to Slow Immunization Pace
Covid-19 Vaccine Reported Side Effects
Women
Youngsters
People with History of Covid-19 Infection
New Virus Strains
Vaccine Roll Out
Vaccine Efficacy and Resistance
Supply Challenges
Logistics Challenges
Distribution Challenges
Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat
7. MARKET DYNAMICS
COVID-19 Vaccine Approvals Shift All Eyes toward Pre-Order and
Distribution Statistics
EXHIBIT 15: Select Major COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Millions)
Contracts by Various Countries for 2020-2021
Mixing Covid-19 Vaccines to Increase Reactogenicity
Delivering Vaccines to Developing and Under-developed Countries
Emergence of Novel Disease Variants Likely to Spell Need for
Booster Shots
Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue
Vaccine Passports - The New Concept for Travel and Premises
Access Permission
Vaccination Passport Idea
8. VACCINES FOR KIDS
Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15
Years Age (May, 2021)
Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12
Years (March, 2021)
PMIS Risk among Infected Children Urges Critical Need for
COVID-19 Vaccine
Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on
Children over Perceived Safety Concerns
EXHIBIT 16: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-
Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America:
( Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses in
Millions for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 17: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and
Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and
Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for
Years 2021 & 2025
9. mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE
mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies
COVID-19 Vaccines Thrust RNA Technology for Future Outbreaks
RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks
Key Challenges
mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer
Efforts to Target New Application Areas
As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from
Scientific Community
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
THE UNITED STATES
Market Analysis
US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s Vaccine
Moderna to Supply 100 Million more Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to
the US Government
Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output
in Switzerland
US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for
Ages 12 to 15
Federal Health Agencies End Temporary Pause of J&J?s Covid-19
Vaccine Use
Positive Safety Review Prompts Walmart to Restart Johnson &
Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations
Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines
for Global Supply
The ?Operation Warp Speed? Program Expedites Vaccine Development
EXHIBIT 18: US Government Deals with Vaccine Developers
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020
through 2025
EXHIBIT 20: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines
Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through
2025
CANADA
Market Analysis
Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada
EXHIBIT 21: Percentage (%) of Population Vaccinated (at least
one dose) in Canada by Province/Territory As of May 3, 2021
EXHIBIT 22: Vaccine Distribution in Canada by Vaccine
Manufacturer (in ’000s) As of April 29, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Deals in Canada
Pfizer Plans to Ramp up COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Canada from
May, 2021
Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in
Children in 12-15 Years Age Group
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 24: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
JAPAN
Market Analysis
COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in Japan Move Forward at Snail?s
Pace
Reasons Responsible for Setback
Vaccine Timeline & Availability
Japan Demands for Vaccine-Related Data
People?s Low Trust in Vaccines
Japan?s Efforts to Develop Indigenous Vaccines
Japan to Step Up COVID-19 Immunization Drive to Cover Geriatric
Population
Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate
Elderly
Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Timeline in Japan
Takeda to Obtain Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine
AnGes Fast Tracks COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program for 2021
Rollout
Japan Commences Production of AstraZeneca?s Vaccine
VLP Therapeutics Plans to Commence Clinical Trials for Low-Dose
COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 25: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
CHINA
Market Analysis
WHO Recognizes Sinopharm?s COVID-19 Jab as Effective & Safe
Chinese Regulator Gives Nod to COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinovac
Life Sciences
China Approves Sinopharm?s Vaccine
BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to
Secure Authorization in China
Countries Relying on the Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines
Trials Indicate Neutralizing Effect of Chinese COVID-19
Vaccines on South African & UK Variants
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 27: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 28: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
EUROPE
EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export
to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch
EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine
EU Eyes on Milestone Deal to Get 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-
BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing
Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Europe?s Horizon 2020
EU Demands Delivery of 120 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from
AstraZeneca
EU?s Assessment Prompts Spain to Restart Use of Oxford-
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson to Resume Shipment of Janssen COVID-19
Vaccine to Europe
Apparent Side-Effects Prompt Denmark to Extend Suspension of
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Market Analysis
UNITED KINGDOM
Vaccine Passport
UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine
Vaccine Distribution Challenges
The UK Approves AstraZeneca?s Vaccine
Oxford-AstraZeneca?s COVID-19 Vaccine in the form of Nasal
Spray, to be Tested Soon (March, 2021)
Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals
GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Distribution within UK
FRANCE
France Embarks on Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Free to Citizens
France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After
AstraZeneca?s First Shot
GERMANY
Germany Readies COVID-19 Vaccine Centers
Germany Allows the Use of J&J Vaccine
Germany Continues to Limits Use of AstraZeneca in under 60s
Despite Recommendations from EMA Ruling
SPAIN
Spain Prioritizes Frontline Healthcare Providers for
Immunization Policy
Spain to Donate Vaccines to Latin America and Caribbean
ITALY
Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically
RUSSIA
Gamaleya Institute?s Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Show Promise with
92% Efficacy
CanSino Obtains Approval for Phase III Trial of COVID-19
Vaccine in Russia
GREECE
COVID-19 Vaccine Availability in Greece
NORWAY
Norway Bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 29: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through
2025
EXHIBIT 30: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of
European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 31: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent
Analysis of Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 32: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of
European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
SinoVac?s Vaccine in Asian Countries
INDIA
Gasping with Deadly Second Wave of COVID-19, India Plans to
Secure 2 Billion Shots
Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Variants
Indian Government Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
India Makes Notable Contribution in Production of Vaccines
AstraZeneca?s Covishield Receives Emergency Use Approval in India
EXHIBIT 33: Introduction of COVID-19 Vaccine in Priority Group:
India
Spike in New Cases Coerces India to Briefly Suspend Export of
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Gets Approval
Bharat Biotech Seeks Government Financial Backing to Ramp up
Production of Covaxin
Russia Moves Ahead at Breakneck Speed to Mass Produce Sputnik V
Vaccine in India
Bharat Biotech & SII on Capacity Expansion Mode
Trial Indicates Decent Efficacy of Covaxin against B.1.617
Variant of COVID-19
IIL Partners with Bharat Biotech to Produce Active Drug
Substance for Covaxin
J&J Vaccine to Be Available in India by Fourth Quarter of 2021
Novavax?s Clinical Trials for Corovax COVID-19 Vaccine in India
Holds High Relevance amid Second Wave
Dr Reddy`s Rolls out Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in India
Delayed Launch of Corovax in India
Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in
India
DCGI Approves Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials of COVAXIN on
Children Aged 2 to 18 Years
Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Less Effective against COVID-19 Mutant
Found in India
AUSTRALIA
Australia to Invest On Novel Coronavirus Vaccines for Wider Region
Australia to Buy 20 Million Extra Doses of Pfizer COVID-19
Vaccine, Pivoting away from AstraZeneca
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s
COVID-19 Vaccine
SOUTH KOREA
Fresh COVID-19 Cases Prompt South Korea to Heighten Curbs
Johnson & Johnson Inches Closer to Approval for its COVID-19
Vaccine in South Korea
INDONESIA
Indonesia Negotiates Additional COVID-19 Vaccines from China
and GAVI
Indonesia Gets First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine from
China?s Sinovac
BANGLADESH
Serum Institute of India to Offer 3 Crore Doses of COVID-19
Vaccine to Bangladesh
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 34: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 35: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Million Doses for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 36: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Dollar Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 37: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar
Sales for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-
Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
THE MIDDLE EAST
Market Analysis
BAHRAIN
Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use
Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine
Sinopharm?s Vaccine Doses Reach Bahrain
SAUDI ARABIA
COVID-19 Vaccine Production in the UAE
IRAN
Iran Procures Vaccine Doses
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccines
TURKEY
COVID-19 Vaccines in Turkey
ISRAEL
COVID-19 Vaccines for Israel
SYRIA
Syria Obtains AstraZeneca Vaccines, the first for the Country
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 38: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for
the Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 39: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
AFRICA
Market Analysis
SOUTH AFRICA
New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge
South Africa Halts AstraZeneca?s Vaccination
Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose
Travel Ban from South Africa
South Africa: The First Country in Africa to Start Vaccine
Clinical Trial
WHO Urges African Nations to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
South Africa to Resume J&J Jab Vaccination
Aspen to Manufacture Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine in
South Africa
China to Deliver Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa for Free
CEPI Identifies Biovac Institute as Potential Manufacturer in
South Africa
EGYPT
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 40: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years
2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 41: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19
Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years
2020 through 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American
Countries
BRAZIL
Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from
Pfizer/BioNTech
Brazilian Town Serrana Beats COVID-19 with China`s Sinovac Vaccine
Brazil, Turkey Announce Vaccination Plans for Chinese Vaccine
Brazil to Receive 15 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for
Distribution within UK
Brazil Blocks Import of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine over
Efficacy & Safety Concerns
MEXICO
Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19
Vaccine
ARGENTINA
Argentina Secures 22 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
CHILE AND PERU
Chile, Peru Approve Clinical Trials for AstraZeneca?s COVID-19
Vaccine
Chile Struggles with Escalating Cases of COVID-19 despite
Massive Rollout of Vaccine
CanSinoBIO Secures Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19
Vaccine in Chile
URUGUAY
Uruguay Aims to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in April 2021
Market Analytics
EXHIBIT 42: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID
-19 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest
of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 43: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Million Doses for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American
Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 44: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID
-19 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest
of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 45: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar
Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets
for Years 2020 & 2025
11. VACCINE MANUFACTURING AND PROCUREMENT - A GLOBAL INSIGHT
EXHIBIT 46: Funding Deals for COVID-19 Vaccine R&D: 2020 & 2021
Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine
Production
EXHIBIT 47: COVID-19 Deals Worldwide - Jan 2020 to May 2021
Reining in Pandemic Necessitates Fair Access to Resources Globally
Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All
Amazon On-Site Vaccination Initiative
12. COVID-19 VACCINES LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT
Vaccine Delivery and Success - The Big Task Ahead
The Development and Delivery Challenge
Planning Amid Uncertainty
The Need for a New Approach
Building Cold-chain Storage Infrastructure
Hopes Pegged to Universal Vaccines with Enhanced Temperature
Stability
Asians Add Vantage
Handling the Skeptical Consumer
Efficient Task Force for Greater Success Rates
The Importance of Site Selection
Workforce Training
Consumer Education
Government?s Role in Vaccine Distribution
Building Cold Chains Crucial for Vaccine Supplies in Africa,
Asia and South America
Bracing up Networks to Combat Crisis
13. INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES
The Most Extensive Vaccine Program in the History of Mankind Is
Upon Us
Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine Nationalism to Hamper Equitable Distribution of Vaccines
COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19
Vaccine
COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19
Vaccines
African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely
Access to Successful Vaccines
COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)
World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Capability
Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand
Technology Transfer and Other Payments
14. KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
Inactivated Vaccines
Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on
May 14, 2021
Protein-Subunit Vaccines
Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development:
As on May 14th, 2021
Non-Replicating Viral-Vector
Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical
Development: As on May 14th, 2021
Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical
Development: As on May 14th, 2021
Nucleic Acid Vaccines
RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on May 14, 2021
DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on May 14, 2021
Replicating Bacteria Vector
Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)
Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on
May 14, 2021
Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical
Studies: As on May 14th, 2021
Virus-like Particle Vaccines
Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical
Development: As on May 14th, 2021
15. FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
Moderna, Inc. (USA)
Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)
AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)
Novavax, Inc. (US)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (US)
Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
16. WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS
17. SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 MARKET SPACE: 2021
III. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 335
