Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach 9.7 Billion Doses by 2025

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global COVID-19 Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW

7 billion doses by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2025. In terms of value, the global market is projected to reach US$132.3 billion by the year 2025 up from the US$267 million estimated in the year 2020. Vaccine doses for children under 18 years, also analyzed as part of the report, will record a projected 90.5% CAGR over the analysis period.



- Annual Doses in the U.S. to Plateau at 491 Million by 2025, While Africa Will Peak at 1.1 Billion Doses



- Annual vaccine doses administered in the U.S. will plateau at 491 million doses by 2025 after peaking at 543 million doses in the year 2023. The country will record 2.1% CAGR for the period 2020 through 2025. China and Rest of Latin America will recorded the highest growth of 8.1% and 8.7% respectively over the said analysis period. Africa will remain the last region to catch up with the vaccine race. With just 823 million annual doses in 2021, the region is projected to record over 1.1 billion annual doses by the year 2025. In terms of value, annual vaccine doses in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 billion in year 2021, while Africa at the other end of scale weighs in at just US$5 billion for the same year. India, the new epicenter of the global pandemic will record the highest annual vaccine doses of 2.2 billion only in the year 2023.



Vaccines Doses for Under 18 Years to Record 90.5% CAGR



- Global annual vaccines doses for children under 18 years estimated at 296.6 million doses in the year 2021, will reach a projected 3.5 billion doses by the year 2025, trailing a 90.5% CAGR. Regions with a large base of young population will witness the fastest growth. Middle East, Africa and Asia are all forecast to grow at 120.5%, 145.1% and 96.7% CAGR respectively. In China and India annual doses administered in this demographic cluster will increase from 109 million doses in 2021 to peak at 1.3 billion doses by the year 2025.

Select Competitors (Total 335 Featured)



Moderna, Inc.

Pfizer Inc./BioNTech

AstraZeneca/University of Oxford

Johnson & Johnson

CanSino Biologics, Inc.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Novavax, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline

Gamaleya Institute







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America),

Middle East, and Africa Markets

EXHIBIT 2: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &

2025

EXHIBIT 3: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin

America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle

East, and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Doses in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 4: World 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &

2025

Increased Hospital Admissions and Deaths Characterize Second

and Third Wave

EXHIBIT 5: Daily New Confirmed Cases (Per Million) by Select

Country

EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021

EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on May 17, 2021

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish about a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 8: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Unprecedented Crisis Prompts Biden Administration to Support

Efforts to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for COVID-19

Vaccines

EU Joins US in Quest to Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Protections



2. SECOND AND THIRD COVID-19 WAVES ENGULF VARIOUS REGIONS

ASIA-PACIFIC

Fresh Wave of COVID-19 Spiralling Out of Control in Asia-Pacific

India Battles the Lethal Second Wave

UNITED STATES

Regional Spike in New Cases in US: Is a Fourth Wave of COVID-19

in Near Future

EUROPE

European Nations Ramp up Restrictions as Third Wave of COVID-19

Envelops Continent

Germany Prolongs Lockdown until June, 2021

France: Night Curfew & Regionalized ?Lockdown Lite?



3. SOUTH AFRICAN, INDIAN, AND OTHER COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

COVID-19 Virus Can Adapt & Undergo ?Escape Mutation? to Pose

Vaccine Challenge

Indian Variant of COVID-19 Virus Puts Healthcare System on

Brink of Major Collapse

Investigating the Virulence Profile of India?s N440K Variant

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries

California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly

Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to

Outsmart Vaccines?

Mutated COVID-19 Variant Makes Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

Rollout to Go Haywire in South Africa

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of

Efficacy against South African Variant

Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide

Variant Protection

Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical

Study

AstraZeneca Plans to Adapt Covid-19 Vaccine against New

Emerging Variants

Sinovac Vaccines Against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus to be

Produced in 10 Weeks



4. AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

EXHIBIT 9: Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners

COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details

EXHIBIT 10: Production Capacity by Company for Frontrunners in

Millions of Doses for 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details

Pfizer/BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First

Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s

Vaccine

After UK, Pfizer?s Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-

19 Vaccine Production

After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

AstraZeneca?s Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval

J&J?s Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension

Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson’s Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis

Moderna or Pfizer

Limitations

Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020

Russia?s Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60

Chinese Vaccine Development Scenario

China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine

from Sinopharm

WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use

Global Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Accelerates as China?s

Vaccines Licensed to Overseas Partners

Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac?s CoronaVac

AstraZeneca?s Covishield and Bharat Biotech?s Covaxin Receive

Emergency Use Approval in India

Sanofi Starts Trials of Second Vaccine after Disappointing

Results of the First Vaccine



5. A REVIEW OF VARIOUS VACCINES UNDER CLINICAL TRIALS

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 VACCINES UNDER DEVELOPMENT

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates in Human Clinical Trials

EXHIBIT 13: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

EXHIBIT 14: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

A Look into Other Key Vaccine Frontrunners

CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)

CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine

CanSino Initiates Phase 3 Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

in Mexico

Novavax, Inc. (US)

Novavax Experiences Further Approval Delays To Produce Covid-19

Vaccine

Novavax Begins Crossover Arms for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK

and South Africa

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)

Merck & Co.

Merck Discontinues Covid-19 Vaccines Development



6. MARKET CHALLENGES

Global Vaccine Shortage Threatens to Slow Immunization Pace

Covid-19 Vaccine Reported Side Effects

Women

Youngsters

People with History of Covid-19 Infection

New Virus Strains

Vaccine Roll Out

Vaccine Efficacy and Resistance

Supply Challenges

Logistics Challenges

Distribution Challenges

Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat



7. MARKET DYNAMICS

COVID-19 Vaccine Approvals Shift All Eyes toward Pre-Order and

Distribution Statistics

EXHIBIT 15: Select Major COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Millions)

Contracts by Various Countries for 2020-2021

Mixing Covid-19 Vaccines to Increase Reactogenicity

Delivering Vaccines to Developing and Under-developed Countries

Emergence of Novel Disease Variants Likely to Spell Need for

Booster Shots

Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue

Vaccine Passports - The New Concept for Travel and Premises

Access Permission

Vaccination Passport Idea



8. VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12

Years (March, 2021)

PMIS Risk among Infected Children Urges Critical Need for

COVID-19 Vaccine

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on

Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

EXHIBIT 16: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-

Pacific (India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America:

( Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Doses in

Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 17: World COVID-19 Vaccines for Under-18 Age Group by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (India and

Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and

Rest of Latin America), Middle East, and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2025



9. mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

COVID-19 Vaccines Thrust RNA Technology for Future Outbreaks

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer

Efforts to Target New Application Areas

As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from

Scientific Community



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

THE UNITED STATES

Market Analysis

US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s Vaccine

Moderna to Supply 100 Million more Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to

the US Government

Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output

in Switzerland

US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for

Ages 12 to 15

Federal Health Agencies End Temporary Pause of J&J?s Covid-19

Vaccine Use

Positive Safety Review Prompts Walmart to Restart Johnson &

Johnson COVID-19 Vaccinations

Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

for Global Supply

The ?Operation Warp Speed? Program Expedites Vaccine Development

EXHIBIT 18: US Government Deals with Vaccine Developers

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines

Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years 2020

through 2025

EXHIBIT 20: USA Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 Vaccines

Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2025

CANADA

Market Analysis

Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada

EXHIBIT 21: Percentage (%) of Population Vaccinated (at least

one dose) in Canada by Province/Territory As of May 3, 2021

EXHIBIT 22: Vaccine Distribution in Canada by Vaccine

Manufacturer (in ’000s) As of April 29, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Deals in Canada

Pfizer Plans to Ramp up COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Canada from

May, 2021

Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in

Children in 12-15 Years Age Group

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 24: Canada Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

JAPAN

Market Analysis

COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in Japan Move Forward at Snail?s

Pace

Reasons Responsible for Setback

Vaccine Timeline & Availability

Japan Demands for Vaccine-Related Data

People?s Low Trust in Vaccines

Japan?s Efforts to Develop Indigenous Vaccines

Japan to Step Up COVID-19 Immunization Drive to Cover Geriatric

Population

Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate

Elderly

Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Timeline in Japan

Takeda to Obtain Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine

AnGes Fast Tracks COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program for 2021

Rollout

Japan Commences Production of AstraZeneca?s Vaccine

VLP Therapeutics Plans to Commence Clinical Trials for Low-Dose

COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 25: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

CHINA

Market Analysis

WHO Recognizes Sinopharm?s COVID-19 Jab as Effective & Safe

Chinese Regulator Gives Nod to COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinovac

Life Sciences

China Approves Sinopharm?s Vaccine

BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to

Secure Authorization in China

Countries Relying on the Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines

Trials Indicate Neutralizing Effect of Chinese COVID-19

Vaccines on South African & UK Variants

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 27: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 28: Chinese Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

EUROPE

EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export

to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Eyes on Milestone Deal to Get 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-

BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing

Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Europe?s Horizon 2020

EU Demands Delivery of 120 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from

AstraZeneca

EU?s Assessment Prompts Spain to Restart Use of Oxford-

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson to Resume Shipment of Janssen COVID-19

Vaccine to Europe

Apparent Side-Effects Prompt Denmark to Extend Suspension of

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analysis

UNITED KINGDOM

Vaccine Passport

UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccine

Vaccine Distribution Challenges

The UK Approves AstraZeneca?s Vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca?s COVID-19 Vaccine in the form of Nasal

Spray, to be Tested Soon (March, 2021)

Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals

GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Distribution within UK

FRANCE

France Embarks on Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Free to Citizens

France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After

AstraZeneca?s First Shot

GERMANY

Germany Readies COVID-19 Vaccine Centers

Germany Allows the Use of J&J Vaccine

Germany Continues to Limits Use of AstraZeneca in under 60s

Despite Recommendations from EMA Ruling

SPAIN

Spain Prioritizes Frontline Healthcare Providers for

Immunization Policy

Spain to Donate Vaccines to Latin America and Caribbean

ITALY

Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically

RUSSIA

Gamaleya Institute?s Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Show Promise with

92% Efficacy

CanSino Obtains Approval for Phase III Trial of COVID-19

Vaccine in Russia

GREECE

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability in Greece

NORWAY

Norway Bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 29: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through

2025

EXHIBIT 30: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Million Doses

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of

European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 31: European Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets - Independent

Analysis of Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 32: European 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19 Vaccines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of

European Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

SinoVac?s Vaccine in Asian Countries

INDIA

Gasping with Deadly Second Wave of COVID-19, India Plans to

Secure 2 Billion Shots

Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Variants

Indian Government Initiates COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

India Makes Notable Contribution in Production of Vaccines

AstraZeneca?s Covishield Receives Emergency Use Approval in India

EXHIBIT 33: Introduction of COVID-19 Vaccine in Priority Group:

India

Spike in New Cases Coerces India to Briefly Suspend Export of

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Gets Approval

Bharat Biotech Seeks Government Financial Backing to Ramp up

Production of Covaxin

Russia Moves Ahead at Breakneck Speed to Mass Produce Sputnik V

Vaccine in India

Bharat Biotech & SII on Capacity Expansion Mode

Trial Indicates Decent Efficacy of Covaxin against B.1.617

Variant of COVID-19

IIL Partners with Bharat Biotech to Produce Active Drug

Substance for Covaxin

J&J Vaccine to Be Available in India by Fourth Quarter of 2021

Novavax?s Clinical Trials for Corovax COVID-19 Vaccine in India

Holds High Relevance amid Second Wave

Dr Reddy`s Rolls out Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in India

Delayed Launch of Corovax in India

Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in

India

DCGI Approves Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials of COVAXIN on

Children Aged 2 to 18 Years

Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Less Effective against COVID-19 Mutant

Found in India

AUSTRALIA

Australia to Invest On Novel Coronavirus Vaccines for Wider Region

Australia to Buy 20 Million Extra Doses of Pfizer COVID-19

Vaccine, Pivoting away from AstraZeneca

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s

COVID-19 Vaccine

SOUTH KOREA

Fresh COVID-19 Cases Prompt South Korea to Heighten Curbs

Johnson & Johnson Inches Closer to Approval for its COVID-19

Vaccine in South Korea

INDONESIA

Indonesia Negotiates Additional COVID-19 Vaccines from China

and GAVI

Indonesia Gets First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine from

China?s Sinovac

BANGLADESH

Serum Institute of India to Offer 3 Crore Doses of COVID-19

Vaccine to Bangladesh

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 34: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 35: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Million Doses for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 36: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, New Zealand,

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Dollar Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 37: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for Australia, India, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-

Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

THE MIDDLE EAST

Market Analysis

BAHRAIN

Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use

Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine

Sinopharm?s Vaccine Doses Reach Bahrain

SAUDI ARABIA

COVID-19 Vaccine Production in the UAE

IRAN

Iran Procures Vaccine Doses

AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccines

TURKEY

COVID-19 Vaccines in Turkey

ISRAEL

COVID-19 Vaccines for Israel

SYRIA

Syria Obtains AstraZeneca Vaccines, the first for the Country

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 38: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for

the Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 39: The Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

COVID-19 Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2025

AFRICA

Market Analysis

SOUTH AFRICA

New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge

South Africa Halts AstraZeneca?s Vaccination

Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose

Travel Ban from South Africa

South Africa: The First Country in Africa to Start Vaccine

Clinical Trial

WHO Urges African Nations to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

South Africa to Resume J&J Jab Vaccination

Aspen to Manufacture Johnson & Johnson?s COVID-19 Vaccine in

South Africa

China to Deliver Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa for Free

CEPI Identifies Biovac Institute as Potential Manufacturer in

South Africa

EGYPT

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 40: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in Million Doses for the Years

2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 41: African Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19

Vaccines Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years

2020 through 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American

Countries

BRAZIL

Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from

Pfizer/BioNTech

Brazilian Town Serrana Beats COVID-19 with China`s Sinovac Vaccine

Brazil, Turkey Announce Vaccination Plans for Chinese Vaccine

Brazil to Receive 15 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

GSK to Aid Production of Novavax?s COVID-19 Vaccine for

Distribution within UK

Brazil Blocks Import of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine over

Efficacy & Safety Concerns

MEXICO

Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19

Vaccine

ARGENTINA

Argentina Secures 22 Million Doses of AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

CHILE AND PERU

Chile, Peru Approve Clinical Trials for AstraZeneca?s COVID-19

Vaccine

Chile Struggles with Escalating Cases of COVID-19 despite

Massive Rollout of Vaccine

CanSinoBIO Secures Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19

Vaccine in Chile

URUGUAY

Uruguay Aims to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in April 2021

Market Analytics

EXHIBIT 42: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID

-19 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest

of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Doses in Millions for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 43: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Million Doses for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American

Markets for Years 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 44: Latin American Current & Future Analysis for COVID

-19 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest

of Latin American Markets - Independent Analysis of Dollar

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025

EXHIBIT 45: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for COVID-19

Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar

Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets

for Years 2020 & 2025



11. VACCINE MANUFACTURING AND PROCUREMENT - A GLOBAL INSIGHT

EXHIBIT 46: Funding Deals for COVID-19 Vaccine R&D: 2020 & 2021

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine

Production

EXHIBIT 47: COVID-19 Deals Worldwide - Jan 2020 to May 2021

Reining in Pandemic Necessitates Fair Access to Resources Globally

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

Amazon On-Site Vaccination Initiative



12. COVID-19 VACCINES LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT

Vaccine Delivery and Success - The Big Task Ahead

The Development and Delivery Challenge

Planning Amid Uncertainty

The Need for a New Approach

Building Cold-chain Storage Infrastructure

Hopes Pegged to Universal Vaccines with Enhanced Temperature

Stability

Asians Add Vantage

Handling the Skeptical Consumer

Efficient Task Force for Greater Success Rates

The Importance of Site Selection

Workforce Training

Consumer Education

Government?s Role in Vaccine Distribution

Building Cold Chains Crucial for Vaccine Supplies in Africa,

Asia and South America

Bracing up Networks to Combat Crisis



13. INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

The Most Extensive Vaccine Program in the History of Mankind Is

Upon Us

Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Nationalism to Hamper Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19

Vaccine

COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19

Vaccines

African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely

Access to Successful Vaccines

COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Capability

Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

Technology Transfer and Other Payments



14. KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

Inactivated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on

May 14, 2021

Protein-Subunit Vaccines

Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development:

As on May 14th, 2021

Non-Replicating Viral-Vector

Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical

Development: As on May 14th, 2021

Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical

Development: As on May 14th, 2021

Nucleic Acid Vaccines

RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on May 14, 2021

DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on May 14, 2021

Replicating Bacteria Vector

Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)

Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on

May 14, 2021

Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical

Studies: As on May 14th, 2021

Virus-like Particle Vaccines

Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical

Development: As on May 14th, 2021



15. FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS

Moderna, Inc. (USA)

Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)

AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)

Novavax, Inc. (US)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (US)

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)



16. WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS



17. SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 MARKET SPACE: 2021



III. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 335

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________