Global Single-cell Analysis Market Report 2021-2028: Expanding Application Scope / Growth of Sequencing Technology / Innovations in Single-cell Analysis and Cell Isolation / Rising Incidence of Cancer

The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Expeditious technological advancements over the years have enabled a comprehensive analysis of transcriptome and genome in an individual cell.



Single-cell technology helps in assessing cellular heterogeneity and aids in the analysis of pathways and processes at the molecular level. This technology is evolving at a rapid pace with applications in oncology, immunology, and others. Moreover, the introduction of advanced devices that simplify transcriptomic and proteomics procedures is driving the market.



Advances in single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNAseq) allow researchers to thoroughly investigate unexplored rare cell types. The development of the microfluidics method has significantly broadened the implementation of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical field. A substantial number of microfluidic devices have been modified for cell dissociation and tissue digestion.



The increasing number of research publications is representative of the increasing investment flow in R&D in this market. As the R&D activities are the base of innovation, these investments signify a healthy growth possibility for this market.

Moreover, researchers are engaged in assessing spatial heterogeneity in gene expression profiles at a single cellular level; thus, are anticipated to boost the uptake of consumables and instruments for the analysis.



Single-cell Analysis Market Report Highlights

The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share due to the high adoption and demand of products offered under this segment.

Given the wide availability of different forms of reagents, this segment is responsible for constant revenue generation.

Owing to the high-end features and the technically advanced analytical options, automated instruments contributed to maximum revenue share.

The oncology segment is majorly benefited by the advancements in single-cell analysis methods.

To avoid risks associated with cancer therapy, single-cell analysis techniques are being heavily adopted for cancer genomics.

There is increasing demand for prenatal diagnosis and non-invasive techniques for the detection of single-gene disorders associated with the fetus.

This has increased the adoption of single-cell analysis for prenatal diagnosis.

Single-cell analysis is being widely employed by various end-users, ranging from academic research institutes to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Academic and research institutes held a significant share due to wide usage across various studies.

North America dominated the 2020 global market owing to the increasing R&D of robust therapies and disease diagnosis.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, with India and China at the forefront.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, Illumina Inc., Merck Millipore, BGI, Fluidigm Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some prominent entities in this space..

Companies have focused on the development of new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Competitive Milieu

2.3 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Expanding application scope

3.2.1.1.1 Disease Diagnoses

3.2.1.1.2 Drug Discovery & development

3.2.1.2 Lucrative growth of sequencing Technology

3.2.1.3 Technological Innovations in single-cell analysis and Cell isolation

3.2.1.4 Rising Incidence of Cancer

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 High Cost Of Instruments

3.2.2.2 Higher Penetration Of Conventional Mode Of Gene & Cell Analysis

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping of Application, 2018

3.4 Business Environment Analysis tools

3.5 Single-cell Analysis Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Clinical Trial Analysis



Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis

5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis

5.2 Vendor Landscape

5.3 Public Companies

5.4 Private companies



Chapter 6 Product Segment Analysis

6.1 Single-cell analysis Market: Product Movement Analysis

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Consumables market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Reagents

6.2.3 Assay kits

6.3 Instruments

6.3.2 Microscopes

6.3.3 Haemocytometers

6.3.4 Flow cytometers

6.3.5 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) systems

6.3.6 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) instruments

6.3.7 High content screening systems

6.3.8 Cell microarrays

6.3.9 Automated cell counters

6.3.10 Single live cell imaging



Chapter 7 Application Segment Analysis

7.1 Single-cell analysis Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2 Cancer

7.3 Immunology

7.4 Neurology

7.5 Stem Cell

7.6 Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

7.7 In-vitro Fertilization



Chapter 8 Workflow Segment Analysis

8.1 Single-cell analysis Market: Workflow Movement Analysis

8.2 Single-cell isolation & Library Preparation

8.2.1 Single-cell isolation & Library Preparation market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3 Downstream Analysis

8.4 Data Analysis



Chapter 9 End-use Segment Analysis

9.1 Single-cell analysis Market: End-use Movement Analysis

9.2 Academic & Research Laboratories

9.3 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

9.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



Chapter 10 Regional Outlook

10.1 Single-cell analysis Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Fluidigm

10x Genomics, Inc.

BGI

Novogene Corporation

