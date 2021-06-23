Electric Vehicle Transmission Market to Garner $20.08 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle transmission market generated $4.51 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $20.08 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 27.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key segments, top winning strategies, major investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Growth in demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, rise in production of electric vehicles, and government initiatives to support adoption of electric vehicles drive the growth of the global electric vehicle transmission market. However, high cost of electric vehicles hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancement in electric vehicles and incorporation in vehicle to grid (V2G) EV charging stations create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (239 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4095

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the epidemic led to a significant impact on the global automotive industry, with a declined demand for new and old vehicles.

The electric vehicle segment is massively hit during the pandemic as these automobiles are considered costlier enough for ownership.

The lockdown issued by the government bodies has impacted the demand and supply chain for electric vehicles.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric vehicle transmission market based on type, vehicle type, transmission system, and region.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4095

Based on type, the single-speed segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for 95% of the market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the multi-speed segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 40.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger electric vehicle segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle transmission market, and is projected to witness its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the commercial electric vehicle segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 30.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4095

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Europe is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Other two provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global electric vehicle transmission market analyzed in the research include AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton, JATCO Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4095





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market by Application (HCV, and MCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

North American Transmission System Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 – 2030.

Transmission Control System Market by Installation (Integrated and Stand-alone) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Hydrostatic Transmission Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Semi synthetic Oil and Bio-based Oil) and Application (OEMs, Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Metal Production, Food & Beverages and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Transmission Repair Market by Component (Gaskets and seals, O-ring, Gear, Clutch plate and Oil pump), Repair Type (Transmission general repair and Transmission overhaul), and Vehicle Type (Passenger car, Light weight commercial vehicle and Heavy weight commercial vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com