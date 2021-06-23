Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $33.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151466/?utm_source=GNW

Restrictive measures on people movement, including mandates for remote working and social distancing and closure of all commercial activities adversely impacted the market for outdoor advertising all through the year 2020. Outdoor advertising is among the many sectors that is expected to post recovery signs all through 2021. With adoption of outdoor advertising formats moving beyond the conventional boundaries of the retail sector, emerging end-user industries include the financial services industry (i.e. banks, financial institutions), hospitals, schools, and organizations for employee communications, among others. Several major advertisers have started expanding their capabilities for in-house programmatic media buying. Visual sensors and mobile location data are anticipated to take forward programmatic DOOH.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Outdoor Advertising market. Bulletins, posters and spectacular displays are various forms of billboards, which fall under traditional outdoor category. Traditional billboards provide static displays and can be used by only one advertiser at any given point of time. Digital billboards invariably consist of plasma TV screens and offers full motion audio/visual advertisements. Digital billboards offer a far more effective display than traditional billboards. Digital billboards also offer several other advantages and enhance the effectiveness of outdoor advertising.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026



- The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.44% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Opportunities for advertising are on the rise in developing Asian countries such as India, China and Singapore largely as a result of a growing base of urban population and a resultant wider audience base of target corporate workers, commuters and shoppers. The retail boom in developing countries such as China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai, UAE, Hong Kong, and India, among others provides a strong business case for new installations of both traditional billboards as well as digital signage systems. Major application areas in these regions include public notices and real-time weather forecasts among others.

Select Competitors (Total 185 Featured)



Adams Outdoor Advertising

Adspace Networks, Inc.

APG|SGA SA

APN Outdoor Group Ltd.

Bell Media

Burkhart Advertising, Inc.

Captivate Network

Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc.

Clear Media Limited

Daktronics, Inc.

EPAMEDIA

Euro Media Group S.A.

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Focus Media Holding Limited

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media, Inc.

Pattison Outdoor Advertising

Primedia Outdoor

Ströer Media SE

TOM Outdoor Media Group







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

EXHIBIT 2: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market:

Annual % Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

Led by Improving Economy, Outdoor Advertising Market Poised for

Recovery

As COVID-19 Led to a Decline in Outdoor Advertising Spending,

Few Creative OOH Campaigns Provide Relief

Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand

Survival & Existence

EXHIBIT 4: Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

Outdoor Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format

Billboards

Transit Advertising

Street Furniture

Other Forms of Outdoor Advertising

Outdoor Advertising: A Small Yet Significant Contributor to

Overall Advertising Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Billboards: The Major Outdoor Advertising Format

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Players in the Global Outdoor Advertising

Market: Ranked by Revenues (in US$ Million) for 2020E

EXHIBIT 6: Global Outdoor Advertising Market Breakdown of

Revenues (in %) by Leading Competitors for 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Trend Poised to Transform Outdoor Advertising Industry

DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth

DOOH Utility Systems Hold Potential to Spur Digitization

Programmatic (pDOOH) Emerges to be a Cost Effective Medium

LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital

Media Facades

Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving

Landscape

Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise

3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier of Digital Advertising

Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for

IT Companies

Billboards Emerge as Powerful Format to Attract Customers and

Build Brand Awareness

Digital Billboards Continue to Gain Traction

Increasing Penetration of LED Billboards to Drive Market Gains

The ?Dominion Effect? Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards

Smart Billboards: The Future of Billboard Advertising

Growing Mobility of Population & Rise in Vehicular Traffic:

Potential for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 7: Total Ridership in the US and Canada (in Million)

for Q1 2018 through Q4 2020

Street Furniture Advertising: High Visibility Ensures Growth

Technological Convergence Sparks Innovative Approaches to

Outdoor Advertising

Technology Developments Present Growth Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Out-of-Home Advertising

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Next-Gen Gladvertising

Blockchain: Playing a Part in Verifying Ad Delivery

Notable Trends Influencing Growth in Outdoor Advertising Market

Safe and Effective Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising

Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising

Growing Influence of Programmatic Media Buying in OOH Advertising

Hyperlocal Approach Critical in Present Times

Analytics Revolutionize Outdoor Advertising

Rising Mobile Device Penetration Presents Opportunity for

Outdoor Advertisers

EXHIBIT 8: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

5G Connectivity: Role in Management and Programmatic Interface

of Digital Out of Home Advertising

EXHIBIT 9: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising in Smart Cities

Airport Advertising: Air Passenger Traffic Trends to Influence

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave

EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Major Issues & Challenges Facing Outdoor Advertising Market

Alternative Forms of Advertising

Online Advertising: A Major Threat

Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity

Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition

Unfavorable Regulations Could Hamper Business Prospects

Lack of Measurement

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!

Municipal Contracts Induce Uncertainty into Business



