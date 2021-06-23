Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach US$562 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778726/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$228 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$104.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$104.4 Billion by the year 2027.
- Electrical Products Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020
- In the global Electrical Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$78 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry
Automotive Aftermarket to Register Protracted Recovery Post the
Pandemic
A Prelude to Automotive Aftermarket Industry
Market Overview
Product Replacement Cycles: Key Factor Influencing Demand for
Aftermarket Parts
Maximizing Efficiency of Automobiles: Business Case for
Automotive Parts
The Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Industry: Key Growth Drivers
Automotive Market Set for Revival and Anticipated to Extend
Growth Opportunities
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Opportunities in Store & Outlook
Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive
Opportunities in the Aftermarket
An Insight into the Rapidly Growing Online Automotive
Aftermarket Industry
Competitive Scenario
OEMs Come Up with New Strategies to Counter Independent Players
OEMs Pose a Challenge to Aftermarket Players
OEMs Upstage Aftermarket Suppliers with New Designs
Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Player Consolidation Intensifies to Achieve Scale Economies
Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket
Brake Friction Products Segment
Discounters Hurt Business Prospects for Small Retailers and
Branded Suppliers
Entry Barriers High in the Aftermarket Vehicular Lighting Segment
Independent Aftermarket Suppliers Better Placed in Comparison
to Original Equipment Suppliers in the Aftermarket Vehicular
Lighting Segment
Efficient Customer Service: A Key Competitive Variable
Internet: Transforming Distribution of Automotive Aftermarket
Parts
The Rise of Amazon in the eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket
Industry
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential
Opportunities for Aftermarket Products
EXHIBIT 2: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population
(In Million Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020
With Consumers Preferring to Keep their Vehicles for Longer
Periods, Market Opportunities Remain Rife
EXHIBIT 3: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks)
in the US for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial
Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2013,
2016 & 2019
EXHIBIT 5: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2019): Percentage
Breakdown by Age
Anticipated Rise in New Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for
Aftermarket Enhancements in the Coming Years
EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Automotive Aftermarket Industry Influenced by Prevailing
Diverse Trends
Dynamic Changes on Several Fronts in the Store
As OEMs Embrace Customer-Oriented Approach, Dynamics in
Aftermarket Market Likely to Change
Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS to Impact Uptake of Aftermarket
Products
EXHIBIT 7: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
Battery Electric Vehicles to Influence Prospects of Parts
Aftermarket
EXHIBIT 9: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
Predictive Maintenance: New Norm in the Automotive Aftermarket
Market
High Passenger Car Density in Developed Regions Spurs
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: Motorization Rates for Select Countries: 2019
Growing Lenience Towards Small Affordable Cars in Developing
Markets Bodes Well
New Technologies Keep Aftermarket Players on Their Toes
Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth
Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Generate
Demand for Aftermarket Parts
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
EXHIBIT 12: World Collision Replacement Products (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Auto OEMs & Independent
Aftermarket Component Manufacturers (Alternative Products)
EXHIBIT 13: World Mechanical Replacement Products Market (2019
): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Auto OEMs &
Independent Aftermarket Component Manufacturers (Alternative
Products)
Rising Consumer Awareness on Vehicle Maintenance Boosts Market
Prospects
DIY Customers Lending Traction to the Market
Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment
Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment
Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn Service Providers into
Target Customers for Aftermarket Products
Aftermarket Products Made in Asia Gain Importance in Global Market
With Low Price Tag, Asian Make Aftermarket Products Sustain
Momentum
Emphasis on Product Innovation & Advancements Augurs Well
Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence
Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence
Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find
Significant Demand
EXHIBIT 14: Green House Gas Emissions (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of
Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing with Secondary
Material, New Production with Secondary Material,
Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production
with Primary Material
EXHIBIT 15: Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing
Activity: Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of
Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment (in %) for New
Product and Remanufactured Product
EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of the Volume of Material Consumed
(in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing and
New Product Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 18: Breakdown of the Volume of Energy Consumed
(in Megajoule (MJ)) by Type of Manufacturing Activity:
Remanufacturing (with Primary and Secondary Material) and New
Production (with Primary and Secondary Material)
Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth
Urban Sprawl: Prominent Driver for Automotive Industry &
Aftermarket Market
EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 20: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
(2018 & 2050)
Middle Class Segment Emerges as Major Consumer Group
EXHIBIT 21: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population
(in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 22: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$
Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030
A REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS
Mechanical Products: Dominant Product Category
Aftermarket Radiators Segment Witnesses Robust Demand
Aftermarket Brake Shoes & Brake Pads Market: A Review
Regulatory Guidelines Dictate Material Selection in Brake
Friction Products
Focus on Light-Weight and Non-Toxic Friction Material
Ceramic Brake Pads Make their Way into the Market
Concerns Over Automotive Emissions Steer Demand for Aftermarket
Air Filters
Cabin Air Filters Replacement Demand Also Means Easy Money for
Service Providers
Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Finer Separation Designs with Reduced Energy Consumption Come
to the Fore
Nanotechnology Powered Air Filters to Gain Attention
A Look into Aftermarket Fuel Pumps Market
Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Regular Electric Fuel
Pumps Replacements
Aftermarket Gear Shifters & Drives Find Considerable Demand
Aftermarket Electronic Products: High Growth Segment
Vehicle Electronification Trend to Intensify the Demand for
Aftermarket Automotive Electronics in the Coming Years
EXHIBIT 23: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 24: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$)
Per Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Electronic
Parts
EXHIBIT 25: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000
Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Robust Opportunities in On-Board Aftermarket Infotainment &
Electronic Systems Vertical
Desire to Replace Obsolete Audio Systems Driving Demand for New
Age Replacements
Integrated Entertainment Devices Growing in Popularity
In-Car Streaming Radio: A Promising Segment
Entertainment Becomes Punchier With Aftermarket Infotainment
Systems
EXHIBIT 26: Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market:
(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of OEM & Aftermarket
Segments
Aftermarket Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity
Aftermarket GPS Systems Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet
Management
Aftermarket GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler
Vehicle Security Systems: Auto Producers Storm into Aftermarket
Security Systems Market
Aftermarket Exterior & Structural Products: Driven Mostly By Tires
Aftermarket Tires: Prominent Category
Retreaded Tires Grow in Popularity in Aftermarket
Vehicular Wiper Systems: Advanced Sensors Augment Usability
Wiper Blades: Main Replacement Component
Universal Fit Aftermarket Wiper Systems Grow in Popularity
Growing Demand in DIY Segment
Pricing: The Main Competitive Variable for Aftermarket Wiper
Systems
Factors Influencing Wiper Purchases in Aftermarket - on a Scale
of 1 to 10
Growing Preference for Integrated Systems
Aftermarket Rear Wiper Systems: Untapped Opportunity in Low
Cost Car Segment
Rise in Demand for Quieter, Lighter and Cleaner Windshield Systems
Aftermarket Electrical Products: Batteries Remain Extremely
Relevant
Dominance of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Remains Even More
Clear in Aftermarket Market
New Age Cars to Drive Battery Replacement Demand
Advanced Vehicular Lighting Systems Augment Aftermarket Demand
Product Developments & Technology Innovations to Continue in
Aftermarket Lighting Systems Vertical
Aftermarket Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives: A Compulsion for
Healthy Operation of the Vehicle
Emission Regulations Accelerate Adoption of High-Quality
Aftermarket Lubricants
Engine Oils: Major Revenue Generators
Recycled Oils Score Over Virgin Oils
Products Specifically Developed for and Used by Specific End Users
Additives Continue to Make Gains
Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Seek Opportunities
Luxury Cars: Primary Target Segment for Appearance Chemicals
Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well
KEY CHALLENGES
Counterfeit Products Pose a Threat to the Market
Casual Attitude of Customers Towards Replacement of Parts
Extended Life of OEM Engine & Transmission Systems Hampers Growth
Extended Warranties Hinder Prospects of Independent Service
Providers
New & Advanced OEM Fittings Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities
Longer Drain Times Quell Demand for Lubricant Refills
Lower Crankcase Capacities too Reduce Quantity of Lubricants &
Oil Consumption
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Aftermarket: A Definition
Automotive Aftermarket Product Segments
Key Channels of Distribution
Auto Parts Glossary
