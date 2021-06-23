Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach US$562 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778726/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$228 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$104.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$104.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Electrical Products Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020



- In the global Electrical Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$78 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry

Automotive Aftermarket to Register Protracted Recovery Post the

Pandemic

A Prelude to Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Market Overview

Product Replacement Cycles: Key Factor Influencing Demand for

Aftermarket Parts

Maximizing Efficiency of Automobiles: Business Case for

Automotive Parts

The Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Industry: Key Growth Drivers

Automotive Market Set for Revival and Anticipated to Extend

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Opportunities in Store & Outlook

Expanding Vehicle PARC & Longer Service Life of Vehicles Drive

Opportunities in the Aftermarket

An Insight into the Rapidly Growing Online Automotive

Aftermarket Industry

Competitive Scenario

OEMs Come Up with New Strategies to Counter Independent Players

OEMs Pose a Challenge to Aftermarket Players

OEMs Upstage Aftermarket Suppliers with New Designs

Manufacturers in Emerging Markets Intensify Competition

Player Consolidation Intensifies to Achieve Scale Economies

Private Label Brands Establish a Stronghold on the Aftermarket

Brake Friction Products Segment

Discounters Hurt Business Prospects for Small Retailers and

Branded Suppliers

Entry Barriers High in the Aftermarket Vehicular Lighting Segment

Independent Aftermarket Suppliers Better Placed in Comparison

to Original Equipment Suppliers in the Aftermarket Vehicular

Lighting Segment

Efficient Customer Service: A Key Competitive Variable

Internet: Transforming Distribution of Automotive Aftermarket

Parts

The Rise of Amazon in the eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket

Industry

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential

Opportunities for Aftermarket Products

EXHIBIT 2: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population

(In Million Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020

With Consumers Preferring to Keep their Vehicles for Longer

Periods, Market Opportunities Remain Rife

EXHIBIT 3: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks)

in the US for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial

Vehicles in the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2013,

2016 & 2019

EXHIBIT 5: EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2019): Percentage

Breakdown by Age

Anticipated Rise in New Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for

Aftermarket Enhancements in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Influenced by Prevailing

Diverse Trends

Dynamic Changes on Several Fronts in the Store

As OEMs Embrace Customer-Oriented Approach, Dynamics in

Aftermarket Market Likely to Change

Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS to Impact Uptake of Aftermarket

Products

EXHIBIT 7: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization & Technology

Penetration Timeline

Battery Electric Vehicles to Influence Prospects of Parts

Aftermarket

EXHIBIT 9: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Predictive Maintenance: New Norm in the Automotive Aftermarket

Market

High Passenger Car Density in Developed Regions Spurs

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 10: Motorization Rates for Select Countries: 2019

Growing Lenience Towards Small Affordable Cars in Developing

Markets Bodes Well

New Technologies Keep Aftermarket Players on Their Toes

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Drives Growth

Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Generate

Demand for Aftermarket Parts

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide

by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

EXHIBIT 12: World Collision Replacement Products (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Auto OEMs & Independent

Aftermarket Component Manufacturers (Alternative Products)

EXHIBIT 13: World Mechanical Replacement Products Market (2019

): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Auto OEMs &

Independent Aftermarket Component Manufacturers (Alternative

Products)

Rising Consumer Awareness on Vehicle Maintenance Boosts Market

Prospects

DIY Customers Lending Traction to the Market

Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment

Market Attributes for Auto Parts in DIY Segment

Growing Demand for DIFM Services Turn Service Providers into

Target Customers for Aftermarket Products

Aftermarket Products Made in Asia Gain Importance in Global Market

With Low Price Tag, Asian Make Aftermarket Products Sustain

Momentum

Emphasis on Product Innovation & Advancements Augurs Well

Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence

Remanufactured Aftermarket Parts & Components Gain Prominence

Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find

Significant Demand

EXHIBIT 14: Green House Gas Emissions (in kgCO2-eq) by Type of

Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing with Secondary

Material, New Production with Secondary Material,

Remanufacturing with Primary Material and New Production

with Primary Material

EXHIBIT 15: Waste Generated (in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing

Activity: Remanufacturing and New Product Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of the Real and Resorted Value of

Material, Labor, Energy and Plant & Equipment (in %) for New

Product and Remanufactured Product

EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of the Volume of Material Consumed

(in Kgs) by Type of Manufacturing Activity: Remanufacturing and

New Product Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 18: Breakdown of the Volume of Energy Consumed

(in Megajoule (MJ)) by Type of Manufacturing Activity:

Remanufacturing (with Primary and Secondary Material) and New

Production (with Primary and Secondary Material)

Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth

Urban Sprawl: Prominent Driver for Automotive Industry &

Aftermarket Market

EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 20: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

(2018 & 2050)

Middle Class Segment Emerges as Major Consumer Group

EXHIBIT 21: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population

(in Million) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 22: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$

Billion) by Region for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2030

A REVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Mechanical Products: Dominant Product Category

Aftermarket Radiators Segment Witnesses Robust Demand

Aftermarket Brake Shoes & Brake Pads Market: A Review

Regulatory Guidelines Dictate Material Selection in Brake

Friction Products

Focus on Light-Weight and Non-Toxic Friction Material

Ceramic Brake Pads Make their Way into the Market

Concerns Over Automotive Emissions Steer Demand for Aftermarket

Air Filters

Cabin Air Filters Replacement Demand Also Means Easy Money for

Service Providers

Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Finer Separation Designs with Reduced Energy Consumption Come

to the Fore

Nanotechnology Powered Air Filters to Gain Attention

A Look into Aftermarket Fuel Pumps Market

Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Regular Electric Fuel

Pumps Replacements

Aftermarket Gear Shifters & Drives Find Considerable Demand

Aftermarket Electronic Products: High Growth Segment

Vehicle Electronification Trend to Intensify the Demand for

Aftermarket Automotive Electronics in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 23: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 24: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$)

Per Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

Connected Cars Solidify the Relevance of Integrated Electronic

Parts

EXHIBIT 25: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000

Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Opportunities in On-Board Aftermarket Infotainment &

Electronic Systems Vertical

Desire to Replace Obsolete Audio Systems Driving Demand for New

Age Replacements

Integrated Entertainment Devices Growing in Popularity

In-Car Streaming Radio: A Promising Segment

Entertainment Becomes Punchier With Aftermarket Infotainment

Systems

EXHIBIT 26: Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market:

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of OEM & Aftermarket

Segments

Aftermarket Automobile Navigation Systems Gain Popularity

Aftermarket GPS Systems Commands Increasing Usage in Fleet

Management

Aftermarket GPS Car Security Systems: Getting Smaller and Simpler

Vehicle Security Systems: Auto Producers Storm into Aftermarket

Security Systems Market

Aftermarket Exterior & Structural Products: Driven Mostly By Tires

Aftermarket Tires: Prominent Category

Retreaded Tires Grow in Popularity in Aftermarket

Vehicular Wiper Systems: Advanced Sensors Augment Usability

Wiper Blades: Main Replacement Component

Universal Fit Aftermarket Wiper Systems Grow in Popularity

Growing Demand in DIY Segment

Pricing: The Main Competitive Variable for Aftermarket Wiper

Systems

Factors Influencing Wiper Purchases in Aftermarket - on a Scale

of 1 to 10

Growing Preference for Integrated Systems

Aftermarket Rear Wiper Systems: Untapped Opportunity in Low

Cost Car Segment

Rise in Demand for Quieter, Lighter and Cleaner Windshield Systems

Aftermarket Electrical Products: Batteries Remain Extremely

Relevant

Dominance of Automotive Lead Acid Battery Remains Even More

Clear in Aftermarket Market

New Age Cars to Drive Battery Replacement Demand

Advanced Vehicular Lighting Systems Augment Aftermarket Demand

Product Developments & Technology Innovations to Continue in

Aftermarket Lighting Systems Vertical

Aftermarket Motor Oil, Fluids & Additives: A Compulsion for

Healthy Operation of the Vehicle

Emission Regulations Accelerate Adoption of High-Quality

Aftermarket Lubricants

Engine Oils: Major Revenue Generators

Recycled Oils Score Over Virgin Oils

Products Specifically Developed for and Used by Specific End Users

Additives Continue to Make Gains

Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Seek Opportunities

Luxury Cars: Primary Target Segment for Appearance Chemicals

Growing Investments on Vintage & Classic Cars Augurs Well

KEY CHALLENGES

Counterfeit Products Pose a Threat to the Market

Casual Attitude of Customers Towards Replacement of Parts

Extended Life of OEM Engine & Transmission Systems Hampers Growth

Extended Warranties Hinder Prospects of Independent Service

Providers

New & Advanced OEM Fittings Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

Longer Drain Times Quell Demand for Lubricant Refills

Lower Crankcase Capacities too Reduce Quantity of Lubricants &

Oil Consumption

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Aftermarket: A Definition

Automotive Aftermarket Product Segments

Key Channels of Distribution

Auto Parts Glossary



