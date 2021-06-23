RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Rikshem AB
|Isin
|SE0011452507
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-07-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Rikshem AB
|Isin
|SE0011869981
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-05-08
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Epiroc AB
|Isin
|XS1918042364
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-12-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Epiroc AB
|Isin
|XS2258568778
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2026-05-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|57
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|27
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|42.60
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|42.60
|Highest yield, DM
|42.60
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Scania AB
|Isin
|XS2042641121
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-08-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|120
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|34.00
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|34.00
|Highest yield, DM
|34.00
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Scania AB
|Isin
|XS2332891089
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-04-19
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|79
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|49
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield, DM
|42.623
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|42.600
|Highest yield, DM
|42.660
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|AB Industrivärden
|Isin
|SE0011869668
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-02-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|16
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|16
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|9.50
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|9.50
|Highest yield, DM
|9.50
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|AB Industrivärden
|Isin
|SE0012676724
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-02-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
|Isin
|SE0012194058
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-02-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-06-23
|Name
|Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
|Isin
|SE0012676872
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-09-07
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-