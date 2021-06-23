RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameRikshem AB
IsinSE0011452507
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-07-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameRikshem AB
IsinSE0011869981
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-05-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameEpiroc AB
IsinXS1918042364
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameEpiroc AB
IsinXS2258568778
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2026-05-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln57
Volume bought, SEK mln27
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM42.60
Lowest accepted yield, DM42.60
Highest yield, DM42.60
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameScania AB
IsinXS2042641121
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-08-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln120
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM34.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM34.00
Highest yield, DM34.00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameScania AB
IsinXS2332891089
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-04-19
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln79
Volume bought, SEK mln49
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield, DM42.623
Lowest accepted yield, DM42.600
Highest yield, DM42.660
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameAB Industrivärden
IsinSE0011869668
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln16
Volume bought, SEK mln16
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM9.50
Lowest accepted yield, DM9.50
Highest yield, DM9.50
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameAB Industrivärden
IsinSE0012676724
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameSvensk Fastighetsfinansiering
IsinSE0012194058
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-06-23
NameSvensk Fastighetsfinansiering
IsinSE0012676872
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-09-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-