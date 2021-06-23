Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach US$21.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Student Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033021/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Student Information Systems market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Education

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select

Countries: June 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-

Aug2020

COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

COVID-19 Upends Education System & Brings Student Information

System to Spotlight

Student Information Systems (SIS): Fostering Conducive

Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration &

Students

Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise

Systems

Student Information System Market Displays Enviable Growth

Chart with Good Grades: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Radical Shift from Traditional Blackboards toward Smart

Technology: A Major Market Driver

Cloud Deployment Set to Maintain Commanding Position

EXHIBIT 4: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems

Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select

Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019E

Analysis by Component: Solutions Segment Hold Outstanding Share

of SIS Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Student Information Systems Market by

Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Solutions and Services

Analysis by Application: Admission & Recruitment Remains

Primary Application Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Student Information Systems Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Admission & Recruitment, Student Management, Financial

Management, and Other Applications

Analysis by End-Use: Higher Education Segment Boasts Major Share

EXHIBIT 7: World Student Information Systems Market by End-Use

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Higher

education, and K-12

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific

Shines Bright

Asia-Pacific Offers Attractive Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 8: World Student Information Systems Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 9: World Student Information Systems Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA,

Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Vendors Eye on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

End-to-End Admission Management with SIS

SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management

Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS

Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its

Footprint

Exam Management Made Easier with SIS

SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management

SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability

Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS

Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market

SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future

Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million)

by Country: 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24

Years (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 12: Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS

EXHIBIT 13: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025



