5G - First private 5G launched in USA

Verizon Business launched its first commercially available private 5G network in the USA to offer high-speed connectivity. Private 5G networks remove the need for businesses to jostle for speed with others on a public network and help enable data-intensive applications that use computer vision, augmented reality and machine learning to increase productivity.

"You can go up to four or five gigabit (per second) speed easily today, but what is interesting is that you have four or five gigabits consistently," Sowmyanarayan Sampath, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business, said in an interview.

The private 5G network, managed by Verizon, would keep all cellular traffic on the premises of the customer to increase security, while authorised remote users can still access applications.

