Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach US$3.2 Billion by the Year 2027

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Power Air Purifying Respirators market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$685.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.36% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$303.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Helmets, Hoods & Visors Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020



- In the global Helmets, Hoods & Visors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$223.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)



3M Co.

Avon Rubber Plc

Bio-Medical Devices Intl Inc.

Bullard

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International, Inc.

ILC Dover

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

MSA Safety Inc.

Optrel AG

PAFtec Australia Pty Ltd.

Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd.

Sundström Safety AB







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Enhances Demand for Respirators in Healthcare

Applications

Power Air Purifying Respirators Emerge as Critical Tool for

Respiratory Protection

PAPR Devices Prove Effective in Providing Protection Against

COVID-19 Aerosols

Respiratory Protection Devices: A Prelude

Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment

An Introduction to Powered Air Purifying Respirators

Filters Used in PAPR System

Operating Characteristics, and Available Variants

Applications of PAPRs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Full Face Mask and Industrial End-Use Segments Lead Global Market

Developing Economies to Boost Long-Term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government

Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce

Protection Devices

EXHIBIT 2: Workplace-Related Accidents Bring to Light

Importance of PAPRs: Breakdown of Annual Work Related

Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of

Respiratory Protection Equipment

OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory

Protection at Industrial Facilities

Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs

Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat

of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying

Respirators

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory

Protection Equipment

Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak

Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for

Healthcare Practitioners

Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers

High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth

Opportunities

Oil & Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances

Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment

Global Oil & Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2021E

EXHIBIT 4: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for

the Years 2015 through 2020

PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry

Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs

High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need

for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

EXHIBIT 5: World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for

Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance

of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market

PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services

EXHIBIT 6: Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by

Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2019

As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders,

Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR

Equipment

Presence of Gases & Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food &

Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety

Devices

Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient &

Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market

Prospects

Challenges Facing PAPR Market



