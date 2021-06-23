Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the video game industry "GameStop brings in new blood to lead" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GameStop appointed two Amazon veterans as its new top executives, shortly after private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was voted the company’s chairman of the board.

The videogame retailer that became one of the most recognizable names among “meme stocks” also surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter revenue beat, a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, and plans sell more stock to take advantage of its 1,600 percent stock gain this year alone.

GameStop announced earlier Wednesday that Chewy co-founder Cohen was voted in as GameStop’s new chairman of the board. Cohen and two of his allies joined GameStop’s board earlier this year, with the expectation they’d lead an overhaul.

