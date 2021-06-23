Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Reach US$8.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032459/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Patient Temperature Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices Segment Corners a 12.5% Share in 2020



- In the global Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$392.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$537.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$909.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 187 Featured)



Actherm Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

BD

Briggs Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Cosinuss GmbH

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Helen of Troy

HICKS

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Medium Healthcare

Medtronic

Microlife Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Sanomedics International Holdings Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032459/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Importance of Body Temperature Monitoring

A Prelude to Patient Temperature Monitoring

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 2: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement

With Healthcare Technologies & Services

Impact of COVID-19 on Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Witness Rapid Growth

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared

Thermometer Sales Rises High

Infrared Thermometers Play an Indispensable Role in Identifying

Infected Patients

Digital Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth

Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to

Identify COVID-19 Hotspots

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness about Importance of Continuous Temperature

Monitoring in Patient Management

Increasing Demand for Advanced Temperature Monitoring Devices

Growth in Number of Blood Transfusion Procedures Drive Patient

Temperature Monitoring Market

Rise in Infectious Diseases to Drive Patient Temperature

Monitoring Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

EXHIBIT 4: No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease

(EVD) Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017

Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Need for Patient

Temperature Monitoring

EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

by Select Countries: 2019

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

Increasing Paediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities

for Manufacturers

EXHIBIT 7: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years:

(2015 & 2020P)

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand for Temperature

Monitoring in Neonatal Intensive Care Units

EXHIBIT 8: Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide

Country Total Preterm Births

EXHIBIT 9: Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US:

2010-2018

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Patient Temperature

Monitoring Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

(2018)

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)

in Select Countries

EXHIBIT 12: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2020) (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 14: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 15: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-

79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market

Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to

Identify COVID-19 Hotspots

Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting

Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed

Temperature Monitoring

Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology

Advancement

Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market

Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support

Fight against COVID-19

Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening

Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in

Recent Years

CWD Innovations Introduces a Wearable Device to Monitor Patient

Temperature

Masimo Introduces a Wearable for Monitoring Temperature Regularly

Identiv Designs an NFC-Enabled Body Temperature Measurement Patch

Wireless Temperature Monitoring Patch

Melexis NV Identifies a Unique Approach to Measure Body

Temperature



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Handheld

Temperature Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Table Top

Temperature Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Invasive Temperature

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Invasive Temperature

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable

Continuous Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pyrexia / Fever

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pyrexia / Fever by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pyrexia / Fever by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hypothermia by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hypothermia by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypothermia by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Blood Transfusion

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Blood Transfusion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Transfusion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Anesthesia by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Anesthesia by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Anesthesia by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever,

Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever,

Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever,

Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever,

Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever,

Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature Monitoring

Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive

Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring

Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous

Temperature Sensors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever,

Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood

Transfusion, Anesthesia and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pyrexia / Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Temperature Monitoring by Product - Handheld Temperature

Monitoring Devices, Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices,

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature

Monitoring Patches and Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________