Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Reach US$8.4 Billion by the Year 2027

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Patient Temperature Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices Segment Corners a 12.5% Share in 2020
- In the global Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$392.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$537.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$909.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness about Importance of Continuous Temperature
Monitoring in Patient Management
Increasing Demand for Advanced Temperature Monitoring Devices
Growth in Number of Blood Transfusion Procedures Drive Patient
Temperature Monitoring Market
Rise in Infectious Diseases to Drive Patient Temperature
Monitoring Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
EXHIBIT 4: No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease
(EVD) Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017
Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Need for Patient
Temperature Monitoring
EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
by Select Countries: 2019
Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
Increasing Paediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities
for Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 7: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years:
(2015 & 2020P)
High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand for Temperature
Monitoring in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
EXHIBIT 8: Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide
Country Total Preterm Births
EXHIBIT 9: Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US:
2010-2018
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Patient Temperature
Monitoring Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
(2018)
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)
in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 12: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2020) (in %)
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 14: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 15: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-
79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market
Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to
Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting
Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed
Temperature Monitoring
Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology
Advancement
Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates
No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market
Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market
Technological Advancements and Innovations
Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support
Fight against COVID-19
Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening
Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in
Recent Years
CWD Innovations Introduces a Wearable Device to Monitor Patient
Temperature
Masimo Introduces a Wearable for Monitoring Temperature Regularly
Identiv Designs an NFC-Enabled Body Temperature Measurement Patch
Wireless Temperature Monitoring Patch
Melexis NV Identifies a Unique Approach to Measure Body
Temperature
