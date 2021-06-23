Global mRNA Vaccines Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mRNA Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032278/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2021-2027. COVID-19 Vaccine by Indication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is forecast to reach US$119 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cancer vaccine segment is readjusted to a revised 116.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR
- mRNA Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2021 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 11.2% 10% and 10.6% respectively over the 2021-2027 period.
Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)
- Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.
- Argos Therapeutics, Inc.
- BioNTech SE
- CureVac AG
- eTheRNA
- ethris GmbH
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Translate Bio Inc.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?
Increased Hospital Admissions and Deaths Characterize Second
and Third Wave
EXHIBIT 1: Daily New Confirmed Cases (Per Million) by Select
Country
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish about a Global Economic Comeback.
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Unprecedented Crisis Prompts Biden Administration to Support
Efforts to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for COVID-19
Vaccines
EU Joins US in Quest to Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Protections
mRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING
mRNA: A New Approach to Medicine
Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs
mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction
mRNA Vaccine Approvals
A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences
Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process
How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts
mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient
Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology
Overcoming Challenges
As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from
Scientific Community
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global mRNA Platform Market Set for a Stupendous Growth in Future
Riding COVID-19 Wave, mRNA Vaccines Take Center Stage & See
Exciting Times Ahead
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Approval Details
COVID-19 Funding Details of Moderna,Pfizer, and CureVac Vaccine
EXHIBIT 3: Production Capacity of mRNA Frontrunners in Millions
of Doses for 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic: An Eventful Year for RNA
EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
COVID-19?s Impact on Vaccine Development - A Transformative
Shift to mRNA vaccines
mRNA Based Vaccines in Clinical Development
EXHIBIT 5: Vaccines in Human Trials by Technology
EXHIBIT 6: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies
Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Global Fight Extends Longer
as Variants Emerge Stronger
COVID-19 Virus Can Adapt & Undergo ?Escape Mutation? to Pose
Vaccine Challenge
Indian Variant of COVID-19 Virus Puts Healthcare System on
Brink of Major Collapse
Investigating the Virulence Profile of India?s N440K Variant
Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries
California Strain Emerges to be More Contagious and Deadly
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of
Efficacy against South African Variant
Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide
Variant Protection
Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical
Study
mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer
Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines
Market
The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits
Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market
Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine
Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations
The East Falls behind the West in Embracing the Revolutionary
mRNA Technology for Developing Vaccines to Fight against
COVID-19
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE
Pfizer and BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First
Authorization
UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s
Vaccine
After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer?s Vaccine
EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-
19 Vaccine Production
FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15
Years Age (May, 2021)
Moderna?s mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA
Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12
Years (March, 2021)
Recent Market Activity
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies
List of BioNTech?s mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer
Moderna?s Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a
Novice to Know All
Moderna?s mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines
mRNA Cancer Vaccines
mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology
mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics
mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics
Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19
mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join
the Bandwagon
Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology
Providence Therapeutics
pHion Therapeutics
eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Market Demand
Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to
Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead
mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and
Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer
Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040
EXHIBIT 8: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2018
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic
Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 13: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive
Healthy Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines
Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines
mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario
The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines
CDC Study on Vaccine Effectiveness States mRNA Vaccines Offer
More Protective Benefits than other Vaccines (March, 2021)
mRNA CANCER VACCINES
Introduction
Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies
Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants
mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines
Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs
mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines
Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)
mRNA Benefits Profile
mRNA Vaccines for Covid-19 Pave the Way
Challenges
Personalized mRNA Vaccine
Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines
mRNA encoding Immunostimulants
mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens
mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine
MRNA INFLUENZA VACCINES
Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a
Fascinating Vaccine Platform
Vaccines Built on mRNA
Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines
mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding
Conventional Vaccine Efforts
mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach
Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza &
Other Viruses
COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective
Flu Shots
mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots
mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials
mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective
Influenza Vaccines
Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options
Benefits
Limitations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 mRNA
Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 6-Year Perspective for Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Cancer
Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Cancer Vaccine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other mRNA
Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 6-Year Perspective for Other mRNA Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s mRNA Vaccines
Moderna to Supply 100 Million more Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to
the US Government
Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output
in Switzerland
US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for
Ages 12 to 15
Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines
for Global Supply
Market Analytics
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: USA 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada
EXHIBIT 15: Percentage (%) of Population Vaccinated (at least
one dose) in Canada by Province/Territory As of May 3, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Deals in Canada
Pfizer Plans to Ramp up COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Canada from
May, 2021
Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in
Children in 12-15 Years Age Group
Market Analytics
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in Japan Move Forward at Snail?s
Pace
Reasons Responsible for Setback
Vaccine Timeline & Availability
Japan Demands for Vaccine-Related Data
People?s Low Trust in Vaccines
Japan?s Efforts to Develop Indigenous Vaccines
Japan to Step Up COVID-19 Immunization Drive to Cover Geriatric
Population
Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate
Elderly
Market Analytics
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Japan 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
CHINA
BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to
Secure Authorization in China
Market Analytics
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: China 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export
to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch
EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine
EU Eyes on Milestone Deal to Get 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-
BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing
Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Market Analytics
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: France 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines
by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Germany 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically
Market Analytics
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Italy 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine
Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals
Market Analytics
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other
Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: UK 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by Indication -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19 Vaccine,
Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Rest of Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines
by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
INDIA
Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in
India
AUSTRALIA
Australia to Buy 20 Million Extra Doses of Pfizer COVID-19
Vaccine, Pivoting away from AstraZeneca
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s
COVID-19 Vaccine
Market Analytics
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
THE MIDDLE EAST
BAHRAIN
Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use
Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine
AFRICA
SOUTH AFRICA
New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge
Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose
Travel Ban from South Africa
LATIN AMERICA
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American
Countries
BRAZIL
Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from
Pfizer/BioNTech
MEXICO
Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19
Vaccine
Market Analytics
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 92
