Global mRNA Vaccines Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2027

9 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2021-2027. COVID-19 Vaccine by Indication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is forecast to reach US$119 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cancer vaccine segment is readjusted to a revised 116.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR



- mRNA Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2021 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 11.2% 10% and 10.6% respectively over the 2021-2027 period.

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

BioNTech SE

CureVac AG

eTheRNA

ethris GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Moderna Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio Inc.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?

Increased Hospital Admissions and Deaths Characterize Second

and Third Wave

EXHIBIT 1: Daily New Confirmed Cases (Per Million) by Select

Country

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish about a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Unprecedented Crisis Prompts Biden Administration to Support

Efforts to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for COVID-19

Vaccines

EU Joins US in Quest to Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Protections

mRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING

mRNA: A New Approach to Medicine

Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs

mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction

mRNA Vaccine Approvals

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process

How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts

mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient

Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology

Overcoming Challenges

As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from

Scientific Community

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global mRNA Platform Market Set for a Stupendous Growth in Future

Riding COVID-19 Wave, mRNA Vaccines Take Center Stage & See

Exciting Times Ahead

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Approval Details

COVID-19 Funding Details of Moderna,Pfizer, and CureVac Vaccine

EXHIBIT 3: Production Capacity of mRNA Frontrunners in Millions

of Doses for 2021

COVID-19 Pandemic: An Eventful Year for RNA

EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021

COVID-19?s Impact on Vaccine Development - A Transformative

Shift to mRNA vaccines

mRNA Based Vaccines in Clinical Development

EXHIBIT 5: Vaccines in Human Trials by Technology

EXHIBIT 6: Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Global Fight Extends Longer

as Variants Emerge Stronger

COVID-19 Virus Can Adapt & Undergo ?Escape Mutation? to Pose

Vaccine Challenge

Indian Variant of COVID-19 Virus Puts Healthcare System on

Brink of Major Collapse

Investigating the Virulence Profile of India?s N440K Variant

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries

California Strain Emerges to be More Contagious and Deadly

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of

Efficacy against South African Variant

Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide

Variant Protection

Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical

Study

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer

Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines

Market

The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits

Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market

Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine

Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations

The East Falls behind the West in Embracing the Revolutionary

mRNA Technology for Developing Vaccines to Fight against

COVID-19

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE

Pfizer and BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First

Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s

Vaccine

After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-

19 Vaccine Production

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna?s mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12

Years (March, 2021)

Recent Market Activity

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies

List of BioNTech?s mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer

Moderna?s Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a

Novice to Know All

Moderna?s mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines

mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology

mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics

mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics

Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19

mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join

the Bandwagon

Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology

Providence Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Market Demand

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to

Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead

mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and

Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer

Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

EXHIBIT 8: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 13: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines

Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario

The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines

CDC Study on Vaccine Effectiveness States mRNA Vaccines Offer

More Protective Benefits than other Vaccines (March, 2021)

mRNA CANCER VACCINES

Introduction

Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)

mRNA Benefits Profile

mRNA Vaccines for Covid-19 Pave the Way

Challenges

Personalized mRNA Vaccine

Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens

mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine

MRNA INFLUENZA VACCINES

Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a

Fascinating Vaccine Platform

Vaccines Built on mRNA

Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding

Conventional Vaccine Efforts

mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach

Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza &

Other Viruses

COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective

Flu Shots

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots

mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials

mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective

Influenza Vaccines

Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options

Benefits

Limitations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 mRNA

Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 6-Year Perspective for Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Cancer

Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Cancer Vaccine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other mRNA

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 6-Year Perspective for Other mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s mRNA Vaccines

Moderna to Supply 100 Million more Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to

the US Government

Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output

in Switzerland

US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for

Ages 12 to 15

Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

for Global Supply

Market Analytics

Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada

EXHIBIT 15: Percentage (%) of Population Vaccinated (at least

one dose) in Canada by Province/Territory As of May 3, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Deals in Canada

Pfizer Plans to Ramp up COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Canada from

May, 2021

Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in

Children in 12-15 Years Age Group

Market Analytics

Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in Japan Move Forward at Snail?s

Pace

Reasons Responsible for Setback

Vaccine Timeline & Availability

Japan Demands for Vaccine-Related Data

People?s Low Trust in Vaccines

Japan?s Efforts to Develop Indigenous Vaccines

Japan to Step Up COVID-19 Immunization Drive to Cover Geriatric

Population

Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate

Elderly

Market Analytics

Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to

Secure Authorization in China

Market Analytics

Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: China 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export

to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Eyes on Milestone Deal to Get 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-

BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing

Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Market Analytics

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: France 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines

by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Germany 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically

Market Analytics

Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Italy 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccine

Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals

Market Analytics

Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: UK 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by Indication -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19 Vaccine,

Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA

Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and

Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines

by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA

Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in

India

AUSTRALIA

Australia to Buy 20 Million Extra Doses of Pfizer COVID-19

Vaccine, Pivoting away from AstraZeneca

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s

COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analytics

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for mRNA

Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and

Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

THE MIDDLE EAST

BAHRAIN

Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use

Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine

AFRICA

SOUTH AFRICA

New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge

Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose

Travel Ban from South Africa

LATIN AMERICA

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American

Countries

BRAZIL

Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from

Pfizer/BioNTech

MEXICO

Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19

Vaccine

Market Analytics

Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA

Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and

Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Rest of World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 92

