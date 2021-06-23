Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach US$10.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Robotic Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Industrial Robotic Arms market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 13.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$928.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 13.25% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Metal & Heavy Machinery Segment Corners a 10.7% Share in 2020



- In the global Metal & Heavy Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$542.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$800.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)



ABB Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA Robotics Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Robotics

The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption

Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19

Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments

Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19

Robotics Investments in June 2020

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms

The Evolution of Robotic Arms

Types of Robotic Arms

Uses of Robotic Arms

Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots

Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms

Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry

Market Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 2: World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Application

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive,

Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,

Food & Beverage, and Other Applications

Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: World Industrial Robotic Arms Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 4: World Industrial Robotic Arms Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Africa, Japan,

Europe, and Canada

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 5: Number of Startups by Region: 2019

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well

Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects

Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of

Robotic Arm

EXHIBIT 7: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake

Volumes

EXHIBIT 9: Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 &

2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age

Population

Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms

EXHIBIT 10: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics

Production Units

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and

Pharmaceuticals Sector

Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs

Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for

Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms

EXHIBIT 12: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021)

Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects

A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace

Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

