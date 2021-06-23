Bill O’ Connell Joins Zeguro as a Strategic Advisor

San Francisco, CA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeguro, a leading startup in the cybersecurity and cyber insurance space, announced today that they would be adding Bill O’Connell as a new strategic advisor. Mr. O’Connell brings his extensive cybersecurity and information technology expertise from his roles at ADP, Deloitte, and as a board of directors for the National Cyber Security Alliance.

As an advisor, Bill will provide strategic guidance to Zeguro’s leadership team and advise on cybersecurity product innovation. Over the last 5 years, as ADP’s Chief Business Security Officer, Bill has led ADP’s international security efforts, including their global security architecture, security testing, DevSecOps, vulnerability management, and third-party risk teams. Among Bill's activities, he has taken the lead in advocating for good Online Safety practices in the community and organized a Small Business Security Summit for small business leaders to learn how to better protect themselves, their clients, and their businesses from fraud.

"SMBs are the lifeblood of the American economy, yet cyber-attacks are putting them at a disadvantage.” Bill O' Connell, Chief Product Security Officer at ADP, said, “I am so excited about Zeguro's solution to help small and medium-sized businesses achieve greater security, so they can recover and return to work quickly in case of an attack.”



Prior to joining ADP, Bill worked for Deloitte, building and executing strategic information security roadmaps for global Fortune 500 firms. Bill has co-led a number of initiatives that received industry recognition and are considered best practice solutions, including 10 initiatives that have been recognized in the industry as IDG© and ISE© Projects of the Year. In addition, he has completed a Cyber Security Policy certificate and holds numerous security and technology certifications, including the CISSP, CIPP US, CIPP/E, PMP.

“Bill brings years of experience directing cybersecurity initiatives at multiple Fortune 500 companies and has cemented himself as an expert in the risk management field,” said Sidd Gavirneni, CEO and Co-founder of Zeguro. “As Zeguro enters a new phase of growth, Bill’s experience and guidance will be invaluable in supporting the company’s long-term goals. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the Zeguro team.

About Zeguro:

Zeguro provides holistic risk management to organizations of all sizes through its integrated cybersecurity and cyber insurance solutions, which include a suite of Cyber Safety tools for risk mitigation and compliance and insurance premiums that are tailored to the size, sector, and profile of a company. To learn more about Zeguro, please visit zeguro.com.

