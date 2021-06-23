Lunchclub Relaunches ‘Meet IRL’ in Miami, Partnering with Mayor Suarez to Fuel Local Business Connections

MIAMI, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lunchclub , the AI-powered social platform for professional connection, announced the re-launch of its "meet IRL" feature in Miami, one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country. To celebrate the relaunch and safe return of in-person meetings, Lunchclub is partnering with Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez to fuel more business connections with its first-ever Lunchclub pop-up on June 28 from 12pm - 8pm EDT at MIA Market in the Miami Design District.



Over the past year, Lunchclub has experienced 1500 percent member growth since transitioning from in-person to a virtual platform at the start of the pandemic, and with the relaunch of “meet IRL” in Miami, the company is now bringing local professionals together on their terms, breaking down traditional networking barriers and unlocking opportunities through business connections.

“At Lunchclub, we’re reinventing traditional networking, empowering emerging tech hubs like Miami to produce the next game-changing companies like Apple or Google” said Vlad Novakovski, Lunchclub CEO and Co-founder. “We are excited to partner with the Mayor and city to bring Lunchclub to Miami, and honored to commit $100,000 in seed funding toward new Miami businesses that emerge from our platform.”

To further bolster the Mayor’s VC in Residence program and support for the local business community, Lunchclub will offer seed funding of $100,000 for connections made on Lunchclub to help bring their big ideas to life. Over the next year, Lunchclub will be looking for new business ideas in Miami formed through the platform.

“Social capital is one of the key pillars to fostering business growth in our great city of Miami, and Lunchclub is democratizing networking with meaningful results for professionals and our business community as a whole,” said Mayor Suarez. “We look forward to collaborating with Lunchclub on this event and grant opportunity and continuing to support our business community in innovative, new ways.”

Lunchclub’s pop-up will feature a variety of experiences for local professionals, including IRL networking and career coaching, the chance to get updated professional headshots taken, and rub shoulders with influential executives, VCs, and influencers from across Miami. To sign up and get matched for an in-person meeting on June 28, visit http://lunchclub.com/miami and enjoy lunch at MIA Market using Lunchclub Clubpoints to purchase from a variety of unique vendors.

Lunchclub leverages AI to optimize the professional matchmaking experience by facilitating connections based on shared interests and goals, regardless of geographic location, industry or generation.

About Lunchclub

Lunchclub is a social platform for business connection, using AI to connect people based on interests, experiences, and pursuits. Breaking down the barriers of geography and the limitations of traditional networking, Lunchclub facilitates casual conversations that lead to not-so-casual professional impact. Lunchclub connects a diverse community of professionals from across the globe and all industries – to generate more conversations that count. One meeting a week will build a network that can unlock human potential. Because with the right network, anything is possible. Find out more about Lunchclub, and sign up for connection here .

Contact