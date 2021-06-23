McLeod Health Commits to Quality and Innovation with a Patient-Reported Outcomes Program for Total Joint Replacements

FLORENCE, S.C. and MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeod Health of South Carolina and CODE Technology partner to build a system wide joint replacement patient-reported outcome (PRO) data registry. Since going live with CODE on November 30, 2020, McLeod is enrolling an average of 115 total joint replacement patients and 95 PROs per month. Within one (1) years-time, McLeod Health will have a robust and powerful data registry with nearly 1,500 completed PROs.



McLeod is positioning themselves to lead the nation in orthopaedic quality and innovation. In addition to the PRO data, McLeod’s registry contains implant, comorbidities, and other relevant patient and procedure specific information that allows for risk stratification and granular reporting. “PROs are one of the most important tools we have for ensuring we are providing the best care for our patients. By analysing how our patients are doing before and after surgery, we can continue to make changes to get better. Working with CODE to collect PROs on our patients allows McLeod to continue to be a national leader in orthopaedic care,” states Dr. Chad Thurman, Orthopaedic Surgeon, McLeod Health.

Furthermore, Melissa Brock, Orthopaedic Navigator said, “PROs not only give us an idea of where the patient begins before surgery, they give us an idea of how the patient perceives they have improved after surgery. I believe it’s most important that the patient is satisfied with their recovery. This tool also allows the patient to give their own feedback and make comments on specific areas of their experience. For example, the education process prior to surgery, the response of the nursing staff in the hospital and the interaction they have with their physician. These comments help us to improve many areas of the care they receive.”

CODE Technology’s service-centered platform collects the data behind the scenes, requiring very limited effort on McLeod’s internal team and zero disruption to clinic workflow. This unique ‘hands free’ approach results in a sustainable and reliable system for ongoing data collection.

Cian Robinson, Chief Administrative Officer, McLeod Heath Innovation said, “To make true strides towards healthcare innovation, good quality patient centered data is a necessity. Empowered with this information, our innovation team can test new ideas, processes, and products quickly. The impact of the changes on the patients will be revealed through the PRO data, and we can proceed, or pivot based on our findings.”

McLeod has important strategic goals that hinge on data to make decisions. Partnering with CODE proves McLeod is serious about quality, innovation, and their patients,” added Breanna Cunningham, founder and CEO of CODE Technology.

Cian Robinson echoed, “Providers at McLeod shouldn’t have to worry about making sure their patients fill out surveys - that’s why we partnered with CODE. When you hire CODE, they remove the data collection burden from your staff. Rather than focusing on collecting the data, our team gets to spend their time actually using and analysing the data.”

About McLeod Health

McLeod Health was founded over a century ago and is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system. They are comprised of seven (7) hospitals extending from the Midlands to the Coast along the border of North and South Carolina with locations in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Manning, Cheraw, Loris, and Little River. McLeod expanded into the Myrtle Beach area for patients looking for primary care and family physicians. Their patient care team consists of more than 800 physicians, 2,000 registered nurses and 8,500 employees. McLeod’s goal is to constantly seek improved patient care through efforts that are physician-led, data-driven and evidence-based. Their vision is to be the region’s choice for medical excellence. Contact McLeod by phone at 843-777-7000 to request an appointment.

About CODE Technology

CODE Technology is an electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO) vendor, singularly focused on collecting, reporting, and benchmarking PRO data as a service. To learn why CODE Technology is the industry-leader for PRO capture rate, visit: https://www.codetechnology.com/why-code/