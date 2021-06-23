Global packaging equipment market size valuation to surpass USD 51 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to estimates by seasoned analysts and forecasters, worldwide packaging equipment market size was worth USD 41.52 billion in 2020 and is predicted to record a compound annual growth rate of 3% over 2021-2027, attaining a valuation of USD 51.06 billion by the end of the forecast period.

As per the report, the industry landscape is divided based on product type, and end-user spectrum. These sub-markets are thoroughly analyzed with respect to important metrics like size, share, and growth rate. Moreover, an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis with respect to geographical scope of the industry is also entailed in the study.

Proceeding further, a rundown of the competitive hierarchy, as well as strategies adopted by major vendors, such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers, are included to provide a better understanding of market dynamics.

As per findings of the report, increase in consumption of ready-to-eat products, and rising disposable income levels of consumers are the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness about retaining quality and sustainability of food products is also enhancing the overall industry outlook.

Moreover, advanced technologies such as 3D printing intelligent packaging, fully automated solutions, and IoT are likely to create ample opportunities for industry development in the upcoming years. For instance, a U.S. based company, Smart Cups introduced a range of 3D printed cups which have ingredients embedded in packaging and produce energy drinks when mixed with water.

For those uninitiated, packaging equipment are machines used for product packaging operations such as cleaning, filling, fabrication, labelling, sealing, combining etc.

Despite the positive outlook of global packaging equipment market, high capital requirements of intelligent packaging as compared to traditional packing equipment is negatively impacting the business dynamics. Further, strict food packaging rules and regulations imposed by governments are expected to impede market growth in the upcoming years.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on product type, global packaging equipment market is arrayed into cartoning, filling, palletizing, wrapping, cleaning & sterilizing, labelling, and form, fill & seal (FFS) machines.

Elaborating on the end-user spectrum, the industry segmentation comprises food & beverages, chemicals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and other end-users.

Geographical bifurcation summary:

Global packaging equipment market size spans across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Analysts cite that Europe accounted for a majority market share in 2020, with Germany being the fastest growing country. The remarkable growth can be attributed to escalating demand of packaging solutions from pharmaceutical manufacturers along with high pharmaceutical production. In addition, rising product diversification among manufacturers across various end-user industries is supporting the industry progression in the region.

